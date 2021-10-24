Emma Raducanu relaxed in Romania over coaching issue and playing Transylvania Open with family ties

Andy Murray pictured during a press conference ahead of the European Open Tennis ATP tournament, in Antwerp, Monday 18 October 2021. (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

The 18-year-old Briton is making just her second appearance since her stunning US Open victory last month as she enters the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca and is on the same side of the draw as local favourite and top seed Simona Halep.

Raducanu, whose father is Romanian and grandmother lives in Bucharest, starts her campaign on Monday against Polona Hercog as she looks to bounce back from losing in her opening match at Indian Wells.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She parted with coach Andrew Richardson after her win in New York, saying she required a mentor with experience of the WTA Tour.

Emma Raducanu. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

She has trialled with Johanna Konta's former coach Esteban Carril this week among others and hopes to make an appointment before the 2022 season.

Raducanu said: "I think having a coach is great. But once again you are on your own on the court.

"I don't think it is great to be dependant. You need to coach yourself. That is something I am learning.

"Part of the experience I am having is being able to learn to coach myself.

"Sometimes it won't always work, like in Indian Wells, but in the long term if I keep doing that then I will be better in the situations in the future.

"I had a couple of trials this last week. I had a trial with Esteban. But I also had others.

"I am feeling optimistic about trying to have something in place for the off-season and the Australian Open. I haven't decided on the coach. But things are moving forward."

Raducanu got a warm welcome in Cluj-Napoca, where she spoke to the limited crowd after a practice session in Romanian.

Her dad has travelled to be part of her team for the tournament and she is planning to visit her grandmother once her tournament is over.

The teenager added: "I love Romania. I used to come once or twice a year to visit my grandmother, who lives in Bucharest, while growing up. It is an hour's flight from here.

"When the tournament is done, I'd love to pop over to Bucharest to be able to visit her. I haven't seen her for two-and-a-half years.

"The welcome I got was really, really nice and I always love coming back.

"The people here are really friendly, great humour and good food. I have great memories from this country. It is really nice to be back.

"The thing is I can understand like 80 per cent of Romanian. I don't want to big myself up.

"I just really struggle to find my words and vocab. When I got told about this thing at the end of the session, and I would be speaking to the crowd, I was thinking of my vocab at the changeovers.

"The more I spend time here, the more I immerse myself in the language, and I can pick it up reasonably fast."

Fellow Brits Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie are also in tennis action this week in the Vienna Open.

Murray meets Hubert Hurkacz in the round of 32 on Monday, while Norrie faces Márton Fucsovics a day later.