Eight Masters performances that have changed Ryder Cup landscape

It’s still 162 days away but excitement is already starting to build for the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black on Long Island in New York, where Europe will be defending the coveted gold trophy.

There will be lots of twists and turns to come in the battle to make Luke Donald’s team and US captain Keegan Bradley’s as well, but what did we learn from The Masters about who might or might not be involved?

Here are six performances at Augusta National that could potentially have changed that Ryder Cup landscape and it goes without saying, of course, that man of the moment Rory McIlroy will be one of headline acts at Bethpage Black.

Justin Rose reacts after holing a birdie putt at the 18th hole in the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Justin Rose enjoyed week’s biggest boost

Justin Rose well and truly vindicated his captain’s pick for the 2023 contest in Rome and he’s now given himself a great chance of getting under his own steam on this occasion. On the back of his second-place finish, the 44-year-old is up to third on the points list, which has six automatic berths up for grabs. Rose is bidding to make his seventh Ryder Cup and, having already played on four winning teams, including the event’s last away win at Medinah in 2012, his experience would be very useful indeed for this tough assignment in front of a New York crowd.

DeChambeau and Reed could be flying LIV Golf flag

LIV Golf players have been granted eligibility by the PGA of America for both the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup and, based on The Masters, there’s a good chance that at least a couple could make Bradley’s team. You’ve got to think that Bryson DeChambeau, who could easily have won the Green Jacket if his iron play had been a bit better, is a certainty while ‘Captain America’ Patrick Reed also gave a great account of himself by finishing third behind McIlroy and Rose. Helped by winning the PGA Championship that year, Brooks Koepka was the sole LIV Golf player on the US side in Rome.

Europeans enjoy better week than Americans

There’s no doubt whatsoever that the opening major of the season gave Donald more to smile about than Bradley, with, in addition to McIlroy and Rose, Ludvig Aberg also finishing in the top ten and Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood being either inside the top 20 or close to it. Hatton and Rahm, of course, are still awaiting the outcome of appeals against fines from the DP World Tour for playing in LIV Golf events without an official release, but Donald definitely wants both on his team, which is almost certain to include Aberg and Hovland again after they both underlined their class by winning on the PGA Tour this year and Fleetwood as well.

US Ryder Cup Keegan Bradley missed the cut in the opening major of the 2025 season | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Keegan Bradley’s playing hopes still up in the air

One of the big questions heading into this match is whether or not Bradley will be involved as captain or in a playing role. Arnold Palmer was the last playing captain in 1963 and the responsibilities for a captain have grown significantly since then. Bradley is still in the world’s 20 but, having missed the cut in The Masters, he’s dropped three spots to 22nd on the US points list.

Big major mountain now ahead for Sergio Garcia

There was a lot of noise around Sergio Garcia’s Ryder Cup hopes heading into The Masters on the back of the Spaniard having been in good form on the LIV Golf League, including a win in Hong Kong last month. He has rejoined the DP World Tour and settled fines reportedly worth £1 million imposed by the circuit for playing in events on the breakaway circuit to make himself eligible for Ryder Cup selection. It would have been a huge disappointment for him, therefore, to miss the cut at Augusta National and he’ll now need a big performance in one of the other majors even to have an outside chance of being considered for a captain’s pick.

Aaron Rai looks as though he could be rookie material

You’ve got to think there will be at least one rookie on the European team and, based on last week at least, the leading contenders are likely to be Aaron Rai and Rasmus Hojgaard. Former Genesis Scottish Open Rai started strongly and went on to finish in a tie for 27th, which was a praiseworthy performance on his debut in the event. Fellow first-timer Hojgaard ended up just behind the Englishman and, having watched his brother Rasmus shine on one of golf’s biggest stages in Rome, he’ll be giving it his all to be involved on this occasion and maybe even with his twin.

Bob MacInytyre played well from tee to green at Augusta National but described his putting performance as “abysmal” | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Bob MacIntyre still has lots time on his side

It was disappointing in his first appearance in the event since 2022 for Bob MacIntyre to miss the cut, especially as he had returned to the Georgia venue as the world No 17. The Oban man played well from tee to green, matching halfway leader Rose statistically in that area of the game over the first 36 holes, but described his putting performance as “abysmal”. He’s sitting 14th on the points list and still has plenty of time and opportunities to secure automatic selection once again.

