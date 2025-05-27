Edinburgh coach to run 12-hour ultramarathon for healthcare heroes

But Tom isn’t doing it for medals or records — he’s doing it to raise money for three charities that support the mental health of healthcare workers: You OK Doc?, VetLife, and The Dentists’ Health Support Trust.

“These are people who spend their careers looking after us and our loved ones when they need it most,” Tom explains. “Doctors, vets, dentists and allied professionals face intense pressure, long hours, and often carry the huge emotional burden of care. Coming from a family of healthcare professionals, and having worked with many of them through my coaching, I’ve seen just how much they give to others — and how rarely they stop to ask for help themselves.”

A Test of Physical and Mental Limits

Unlike a typical race with a set finish line, the event is a maximum distance ultramarathon: runners have 12 hours to cover as much ground as possible, circling a standard athletics track. Tom’s personal goal is to run 75 miles or more — the equivalent of running nearly three back-to-back marathons on the same loop.

“Running in circles for 12 hours is going to be a big day out, but there’s something quite symbolic about it too. Many healthcare workers will be on-shift for 12 hours starting and finishing the exact same time I’m running the event, assuming the healthcare workers finish work on time, which they often don’t.”

Charities on the Front Lines of Mental Health

The three charities Tom is supporting are vital. You OK Doc? provides mental health support and peer-to-peer services for doctors and healthcare professionals. VetLife offers a confidential support line and services for anyone working in the veterinary field. The Dentists’ Health Support Trust helps dentists facing mental health issues and addiction, offering compassionate, professional support at vulnerable times.

“Healthcare workers give so much to others - I think it’s time we did something for them too”.

How to Support

Tom is inviting donations through his fundraising page, with all proceeds to support the three charities. Whether it's £5 or £50, he says, “every bit helps — and it’ll definitely help me keep going through those final laps when my legs are really feeling it!”.

To support Tom’s ultramarathon for healthcare workers, visit Track Ultramarathon Fundraiser for Healthcare Charities

You can follow his journey on Instagram: @tom sumcoach