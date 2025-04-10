Edinburgh-based golf writer honoured alongside Scottie Scheffler at Masters

Lewine Mair picks up PGA of America Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewine Mair, a long-time Edinburgh resident and wife of The Scotsman’s legendary late golf and rugby correspondent Norman, has been honoured during a flying visit to Augusta.

Accompanied by one of her granddaughters Victoria, who also works in golf at The Renaissance Club, Mair picked up the PGA of America Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism at the 51st annual ISPS Handa Golf Writers’ Association of America Dinner at Columbia Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mair, a former Daily Telegraph golf correspondent who currently writes for Global Golf Post, is the 34th recipient and just the second woman to receive the coveted award.

Lewine Mair pictured receiving the PGA of America Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism from PGA of America president Don Rea jnr. Also pictured are Mair's Global Golf Post colleagues John Hopkins and Ron Green jnr as well as Jim Nugent, the digital publication's publisher | Contributed

“Lewine has made an incredible impact on golf journalism while covering our great game,” said PGA of America president Don Rea jnr. “She continues to demonstrate an uncanny ability to discover and tell many of golf’s greatest stories on and off the course.”

Birmingham-born Mair was a talented youth golfer and competed for Great Britain & Ireland at the under-21 level. She became interested in writing after watching three-time British Women’s Amateur champion Enid Wilson cover events for The Daily Telegraph, admitting: “I remember thinking I’d love to do her job.”

Mair served as the Daily Telegraph’s golf correspondent for 12 years before joining Global Golf Post in 2010. She became the Association of Golf Writers’ first woman president in 2021, having previously served as its first woman chairman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To win this PGA award is such an honour,” said Mair, who received warm praise from the likes of Catriona Matthew and Laura Davies in a video about her career on a night when other award winners included world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and AIG Women’s Open champion Lydia Ko.

“Writing isn’t always easy and, as one of the few women in the trade, the fact that I’ve tended to be a bit of a loner as opposed to ‘one of the boys’ has made it still more special.