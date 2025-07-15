Dream draws for Bob MacIntyre and Scottish amateur in The 153rd Open

Scottish No 1 reunited with Ryder Cup mentor in opening two rounds at Royal Portrush

Bob MacIntyre will be reunited with his Ryder Cup mentor Justin Rose in the opening two rounds in The 153rd Open - and two-time US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau will be making up their group at Royal Portrush on Thursday and Friday.

Rose, who finished runner-up to Xander Schauffele at Royal Troon 12 months ago after coming through a Final Qualifier, partnered rookie MacIntyre in his two fourball matches in the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.

Justin Rose and Bob MacIntyre celebrate during the Saturday afternoon fourball matches in the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

By his own admission, MacIntyre was carried by the 2012 US Open champion as they finished all square against Max Homa and Wyndham Clark on the opening afternoon.

But, after the pairing was retained for the second day, MacIntyre started to find his feet, helping the duo beat Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas 3&2.

The Scot then went on to beat Clark, the US Open champion at the time, by 2&1 in the anchor match in the last-day singles as Europe regained the trophy with a 16.5-11.5 victory.

With DeChambeau also in it, the group will have a huge crowd following it, teeing off at 2.48pm on Thursday then 9.47am on Friday.

Connor Graham, the 18-year-old Blairgowrie amateur, will be the first of four Scots to step on to the first tee on Thursday. He’s out with 2018 winner Francesco Molinari and Swede Jesper Svensson at 11.47am.

Cameron Adam, the Royal Burgess player who won The Open Amateur Series to secure his spot in the field, and HotelPlanner Tour player Daniel Young both have later starts than MacIntyre on the first day.

Adam tees off at 3.54pm with Jason Kokrak, the American who plays for LIV Golf, and Englishman Nathan Kimsey, with Young out straight behind him with Australian Curtis Luck and England’s Curtis Knipes.