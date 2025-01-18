DP World Tour's feeder circuit rebranded for start of 2025 season in new deal

Farmfoods Scottish Challenge could be among events to additional investment

Three years after the European Tour was rebranded as the DP World Tour, a similar commercial move has been announced for its feeder circuit, the Challenge Tour.

From the start of the 2025 campaign, which gets underway in South Africa next week, the circuit will be called the HotelPlanner Tour through a new multi-year partnership with the US-based travel technology company.

The deal will see increased prize funds on the Road to Mallorca, with players set to compete for a record €9 million in 2025 on a schedule that will consist of 29 events in 18 different countries.

Tim Hentschel, CEO of HotelPlanner, pictured with Jamie Hodges, Challenge Tour director, after an announcement during the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Each European event will have a minimum prize fund of €300,000 while HotelPlanner will provide also additional investment into six events this year, with a possibility that the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A and set to be held for the first time at Schloss Roxburghe will be on that list.

“Yes, undoubtedly,” speaking at a press conference in Dubai in reply to being asked by The Scotsman if the announcement was the most significant during his time at the helm. I feel proud of the growth that we've delivered over the sort of three or four years that I've been here.

“In 2021, our minimum prize fund was €190,000. And for us this year, to have a prize fund of €300,000 is obviously very significant and is ultimately what our purpose is, which is to support our members and help maximise the earning potential of our membership.”

The Challenge Tour was launched in 1986 and has proved a breeding ground for European golfers in particular but also for players all around the world. Brooks Koepka, for instance, used it as a stepping stone before becoming a five-time major winner.

“I think so,” added Hodges of the name change being a case of evolution. “Any potential arrangement, you have to look at everything and we looked at everything. Our core purpose is to support our membership and there's no doubt with all of the things that we've laid out here today that we're doing that. So, yes, I think so.”

HotelPlanner was previously involved in golf through the now defunct PGA EuroPro Tour and signed up Englishman Dan Brown as a brand ambassador on the back of his top-ten finish in last year’s 152nd Open at Royal Troon.

“The Challenge Tour has been the foundation of so many great golfing names and we are excited to see the HotelPlanner Tour continue to open doors for the next generation of superstars,” said Tim Hentschel, the company’s chief executive officer.

Out of the 20 graduates at the end of the 2023 Challenge Tour season, three players won on the DP World Tour last year while 15 retained main-tour cards for the 2025 campaign.

“Yes, exactly,” said Hodges of those statistics showing how strong the circuit is at the moment. “And two of those guys (Jesper Svensson and Matteo Manassero) have gone on to the PGA Tour and someone from last year (John Parry) is the Race to Dubai No 1.