DP World Tour winner admits he could be playing 'last-ever event'

James Morrison facing make-or-break weekend in Rolex Grand Final in Mallorca

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Morrison, a two-time DP World Tour winner who has clocked up close to 440 appearances on the circuit, is facing a make-or-break weekend in Mallorca.

The 40-year-old needs a high finish in the Rolex Grand Final, the HotelPlanner Tour’s season-ending event, to win back his main tour card after losing his seat at the top table 12 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With his son Finley caddying for him, Morrison reached the halfway stage sitting joint-seventh after jumping up the leaderboard at Club de Golf Alcanada on the back of a second-round 67.

James Morrison and his son Finley Morrison pictured during the Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A 2025 at Club de Golf Alcanada | Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

It would be a fantastic achievement if the Englishman ended up getting his hands on one of the 20 coveted cards up for grabs in the Balearics. At the same time, though, Morrison is ready to come to terms with the likelihood that this could be his last-ever tournament.

“It is a tall ask to finish top four or whatever I’ve got to finish,” he told The Scotsman. “But I knew that before I came here and I am at peace with that now. If it doesn’t go to plan, then this could possibly be my last-ever event and I am happy with that.

“It’s been a hard year this year. Being on tour for so long, coming back to the HotelPlanner Tour has been difficult. But I’ve stuck to my task and I’ve really, really enjoyed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m a better person for it and that has helped my golf no end as the last three or four years on the main tour have been difficult mentally. It’s been a really tough time and the main thing is that I am better for it as a person.

‘Golf is not the be all and end all’

“You know what, golf is not the be all and end all. I’ve played 438 events on the main tour and I don’t have to prove anything to myself. Yeah, I would like to get my card back, but if it doesn’t happen this week, then it is the start of a new journey for me.”

Morrison landed his breakthrough win in the 2010 Madeira Islands Open before adding the Open de Espana five years later but admitted in 2019 that he’d been close to quitting.

“It was tough back then and Covid came and kind of reset me a little bit,” he said. “I really enjoyed being at home and, whether they liked it or not, everyone had that mental reset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Morrison celebrates winning the Open de Espana at Real Club de Golf el Prat in 2015 | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

“I then fell back into the tour life and tour mentality and the whole circus got to me. I made the Race to Dubai (DP World Tour Championship) in 2022, I think it was, and I phoned my wife (Jessica) and said ‘I want to come home’.

“It’s the biggest event of the year and people strive to be in it, yet I didn’t want to be there. I always found a way of keeping my card and my career going but never dealt with other stuff.

“But this year I’ve had time and a chance to deal with that and here we are needing a good week. If it happens, it happens. But, if not, I’ve had a great year. I’ve met some great people and I am really enjoying it.