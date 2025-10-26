DP World Tour player saves card in spectacular fashion in Genesis Championship

Jordan Gumberg holes out for eagle at 18th hole to make crucial late jump in Race to Dubai

American Jordan Gumberg held on to his DP World Tour card in spectacular fashion by holing out for an eagle from 70 yards at the final hole in the last regular event of the season.

Victory in the Genesis Championship in Korea went to home player Junghwan Lee, who stormed to his maiden DP World Tour title by three shots.

Jordan Gumberg saved his DP World Tour card in spectacular fasion in Korea | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The win earned the 34-year-old an exemption on the circuit until the end of the 2027 season and also a place in the upcoming Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the first event of the DP World Tour Play-Offs.

However, it was Gumberg who created one of the season’s most incredible storylines as he saved his card by moving from 127th in the Race to Dubai Rankings to 110th after his dramatic last throw of the dice.

He was facing a visit to the Qualifying School Final Stage in Spain next month before retaining his seat at the top table by signing for a three-under-par 68 to finish in a share of seventh on six under.

“I'm at a loss for words,” admitted Gumberg, who jumped with joy after making his eagle. “I saw the ball land on the green and trickle over the hill, you couldn't see anything, and the crowd went nuts, we went nuts. It was the best shot I've hit in my career so far.

“I didn't think we needed to hole it, but we were looking to get one more and obviously it's an added plus when it went in, so I'm ecstatic. It's a brotherhood out here. It's not even that, it's the wives and everyone that gets along. It's great now to know that I will see them again.”

Calum Hill and Scott Jamieson were the top Scots at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, finishing just outside the top 20 on four under. Ewen Ferguson slipped to joint-42nd on one under after a closing 73 while Connor Syme finished 60th on two over.

Hill’s effort saw him climb two spots to 37th in the Race to Dubai while Ferguson dropped a place to 43rd. Grant Forrest, who sat out this event, slipped five spots to 45th, two above Syme after he dropped one place.

Five Scots qualify for Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

They have all safely qualified for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links, where the Scottish contingent will also include Bob MacIntyre, who sits sixth on the points list on the back of his win in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship earlier this month.

Despite jumping ten spots to sit 88th, Scott Jamieson’s season is over, though, as is it is for Richie Ramsay, who was forced to retire due to an injury in the first round in Korea and slipped five spots to 90th in the rankings.