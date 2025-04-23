DP World Tour announces new $4m tournament for 2025 schedule

DP World India Championship hailed as a ‘landmark moment’

A new $4 million tournament in India has been added to this year’s DP World Tour schedule.

The DP World India Championship, which will boast the largest prize fund for a DP World Tour event in India, is set to take place at Delhi Golf Club from 16-19 October.

Co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), it will be part of the ‘Back 9’ on the 2025 Race to Dubai.

The tournament marks the circuit’s return to Delhi Golf Club for the first time since 2016.

The new DP World India Championship has been hailed as a ‘landmark moment’ | Getty Images

Ben Cowen, DP World Tour Chief Tournament & Operations Officer, said: “We are delighted to extend our commitment to golf in India by establishing the new DP World India Championship alongside our valued partner DP World.

“DP World have been crucial to the development of this exciting new event, and we look forward to building on our shared vision to grow the game in the country. Our thanks also go to Delhi Golf Club for giving us the opportunity to return to such an iconic venue this October.”

The announcement follows the success of the 2025 Hero Indian Open, won by Spaniard Eugenio Chacarra, and further boosts the tour’s momentum in the region.