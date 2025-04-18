Dornoch date in 2026 diary - boost for Scottish Women's Amateur Tour

Cori Lee pulls off double in circuit’s back-to-back Highland events

Dumfries & Galloway Golf Club’s Cori Lee enjoyed a memorable three days in the Golfbreaks Scottish Women’s Amateur Tour’s double-header in the Highlands.

After last month’s season-opener at Crail, Alan Tait’s circuit headed north for a two-day event at Royal Dornoch then a one-day shoot-out at Tain.

Lee, who plays off plus 2, opened at Dornoch with a one-under-par 70 on the Struie Course before adding a two-over 78 on the Championship Course the following day.

She secured the scratch spoils by five shots from Kelso’s Leanne Wilson while then handicap honours went to Broomieknowe’s Ailsa Cackett, who pipped her sister Sandra Santon by a shot with a level-par net total of 147.

Lee then added her Tain triumph by carding a one-over 74, having been five over at the turn before rallying with four birdies on the back nine to pip local star Caitlin Bea - the Royal Dornoch player had won at Crail - with a better inward half.

Crail’s Aileen Baker won the net section in that one with a net 69 playing off five, with Stanton finishing runner up for the second day running.

Both played in near-perfect weather conditions, seventy-four players teed it up at Royal Dornoch while 70 were in the field at Tain, with Tait being delighted about the double-header.

“Probably around 80 per cent of the women had never played Royal Dornoch, so what an absolute treat they got,” he said. “Such was the success of both events, Dornoch and Tain have already agreed to hosting again next year on 12-14 April, which is just brilliant news”.

Neil Hampton, the general manager at Royal Dornoch, said the club’s decision to host the tour had been well and truly vindicated.

“The game needs to be fully inclusive and, as Royal Dornoch was one of the first to sign the Women in Golf Charter and the fact our women members have always had the same conditions as the men, we are an ideal venue for the tour,” he said.

“There has been a lack of women’s events of this scale for many years in Scotland, so it was great to see this initiative and now the success it has achieved. We are delighted to host again next year and hopefully for many more years to come.”