Donald Trump's Scottish course to stage top golf tournament

The golf tournament will be staged at one of Donald Trump’s Scottish courses later in 2025.

One of US President Donald Trump’s two top-class Scottish golf courses is set to stage a DP World Tour event for the first time later this year.

But, as Trump Turnberry waits patiently for its first Open since 2009, it is Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire that will be in the spotlight this summer.

As had initially been hinted last month, the DP World Tour will be staging an event - The Scottish Championship - there on August 7-10.

The tournament, which previously featured on the circuit in 2020 during the Covid pandemic, will carry a $2.75 million prize fund.

Trump International Golf Links north of Aberdeen is set to stage a DP World Tour event for the first time this summer | Jacob Sjöman

It won’t feature the likes of Masters champion Rory McIlroy or Scottish No 1 Bob MacIntyre due to the fact it is up against the $20 million FedEx St Jude Championship - the opening event in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Play-Offs.

However, it will be an exciting opportunity for other Scottish players like Ewen Ferguson, Calum Hill, Grant Forrest, Connor Syme, Richie Ramsay and Scott Jamieson to land a DP World Tour triumph on home soil.

Ryder Cup counting event

It could also be a chance for someone in contention for a Ryder Cup pick to catch European captain Luke Donald’s eye heading into the final qualifying event - the Betfred British Masters - just a fortnight later.

Guy Kinnings, CEO of the DP World Tour, said: “Trump International Golf Links Scotland has already earned a reputation as one of the best modern links courses in the UK and it promises to be an excellent venue for the return of the Scottish Championship to our schedule.”

It will be the first time the tour has visited Trump International Golf Links, which hosted the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship in both 2023 and 2024 and will do so again from 30 July-3 August 3, the week prior to the Scottish Championship.

That means there will be back-to-back tournaments on the highly-accalaimed Martin Hawtree-designed course, which was opened by Trump himself in 2012.

Donald Trump pictured at the opening of Trump International Golf Links in 2012 | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

“We are honoured to host the Scottish Championship on the DP World Tour at our iconic property,” said Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organisation.

“2025 is an incredible year for Trump International, Scotland, as we proudly welcome two world-class tournaments and celebrate the highly anticipated grand opening of our new championship links course.

‘Significant milestone’ for Donald Trump

“This significant milestone reflects the hard work of our team and is a true testament to the exceptional golf and hospitality we deliver in Scotland.”

It was reported last week that Trump had reportedly made repeated requests to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for The Open to be held at Turnberry in 2028 - the next available slot.

That led to the Prime Minister’s official spokesman insisting that it was down to “sporting bodies to make decisions on tournament venues, not the Government”.