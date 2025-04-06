Donald Trump's Aberdeen course could stage back-to-back events this summer

DP World Tour event could follow on from Legends Tour tournament at Balmedie venue

US President Donald Trump’s championship course in Aberdeen could stage back-to-back Legends Tour and DP World Tour events this summer.

The Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, one of the marquee events on the Legends Tour, had already been confirmed for a second consecutive year at Trump International Golf Links on 31 July-3 August.

Now, in what would be a rare occurrence in top-level golf, there is a chance that the Martin Hawtree-designed course could also be hosting a DP World Tour event the following week.

Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen could be set for a busy summer this year | Getty Images

The possibility was first reported by Golf Digest and The Scotsman understands that fans in the North-East could, indeed, be in for a treat.

“Any updates to our 2025 global schedule will be announced in due course” is the official line coming from the DP World Tour.

However, it is believed that discussions have been taking place between the Wentworth-based organisation and Trump’s golf team about filling a gap on the schedule that had previously been occupied by the Czech Masters.

Following its high-profile opening in 2012, Trump talked about how he’d like to see the Scottish Open held on the MacLeod Course - it was named after his mother - at Balmedie, north of Aberdeen.

Now a Rolex Series event and co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour as well, it has since found a new home at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian, where it is set to be held for the seventh year in a row in July.