Donald Trump Ryder Cup appearance plans laid bare as Team Europe speak out

Justin Rose opens up on US President’s visit to Bethpage State Park for opening day of team clash

Extra security measures are being introduced for US President Donald Trump’s visit to the opening day of the 45th Ryder Cup in New York on Friday.

Ticket holders are being “strongly urged” to arrive as early as possible - gates will open at 5am - at Bethpage State Park, where the Black Course is staging the transatlantic tussle.

In addition to security screening at the entrance, spectators will be subjected to TSA-style screening points around the clubhouse, adjacent grandstand and surrounding areas at the Long Island venue.

US President Donald Trump pictured before the start of the US Open tennis men's singles final at Flushing Meadow in New York last month | Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Fans are also being urged to restrict personal items to a minimum, with portable folding chairs, large vaping devices and large umbrellas on a list of items that will not be permitted in the first tee grandstand or clubhouse area.

It is expected that Trump, who has been invited to attend by the PGA of America, will not arrive at Bethpage until later in the day instead of being there for the start of the opening session.

That should eliminate the possibility of a repeat of the lengthy security delays during his attendance at the US Open men’s tennis final at Flushing Meadow in New York earlier this month.

‘There will just be a lot of noise around it’

“Yeah, obviously he's going to bring certainly a lot of attention and patriotism to the event,” said European team member Justin Rose as he spoke to the media ahead of a practice round on Wednesday. “I don't know what I'll say, but I don't think he's going to necessarily be on the tee box with us or roaming the course.

“I think there will just be a lot of noise around it, but, based upon what I’ve heard, how they’re going to handle his movements around the property, I'm not sure there will be the continued distraction of it. But I could be wrong.”

Team Europe member Justin Rose pictured during a practice round at Bethpage State Park Golf Course in Farmingdale, New York | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The two-time US President, a huge golf fan, owns two courses - Trump Turnberry and Trump International Golf Links near Aberdeen - in Scotland and also Trump International Golf Links & Hotel at Doonbeg in Ireland.

“Listen, it's great for golf that he's engaged in the game and obviously he brings a lot of eyeballs with him,” added Rose, who is playing his seventh Ryder Cup and was a member of the last European team to win on US soil at Medinah in 2012. “Yeah, fan-wise, I'm sure Friday afternoon will certainly be very intense and entertaining.”

When Chelsea, Rose’s club, won the Club World Cup in the US in July, Trump presented the trophy to Enzo Maresca’s side at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.

“100 per cent,” replied Rose to being asked if he’d be happy if Trump did the same thing on Sunday if Europe managed to retain the trophy after a 16.5-11.5 win over the Americans in Rome two years ago. “Yeah, would love to have that opportunity.