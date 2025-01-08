Deserved honour for St Andrews man who once picked up litter at The Open then became rules guru

David Rickman touched by response to his MBE

He might not be in the same category as the likes of Old and Young Tom Morris or other legendary figures from the sport’s cradle but, nonetheless, David Rickman has made his beloved home town of St Andrews proud in terms of his services to golf.

Involved in the rules side of the game for the majority of his career, Rickman spent 37 years working for The R&A before retiring in October and, to the delight of people around the world, his contribution to the sport has rightly been recognised.

In the King’s New Year Honour’s List, Rickman was awarded an MBE, joining compatriot Stephen Gallacher in receiving that accolade after the four-time DP World Tour winner and Ryder Cup player had been included in the Birthday Honours List last June.

David Rickman spent 37 years woking for The R&A before retiring in October | David Rickman/Getty Images

“Even when you know you are in it, it’s a case of ‘is this really happening?’” Rickman, who was born in St Andrews and educated at Madras College before heading to the University of Edinburgh, admitted to The Scotsman.

“It was certainly unexpected to me and I liked a fairly recent piece you did with Stephen Gallacher, who said that when the envelope came through the door, he didn’t know what it was. It’s that ‘Urgent and Personal from the Cabinet Office’ that makes you think ‘what on earth is this?’”

In truth, such an honour should have come as no surprise to anyone who has come across Rickman in a career that saw him referee at more than 130 top events, including 34 Open Championships, 28 of which were as chief referee, in the game around the world.

“I’ve always loved the people involved in our sport, particularly the colleagues and members I have worked with in my time and this award seems to have prompted people from far and wide to write to me, which has been lovely,” he added.

“I know I am biased, but I think The R&A is a very special organisation and the role it has is very important for the game. It’s an international role with a global responsibility and is something we take very seriously.

“I spent the bulk of my time working in the rules of our sport and making them work for golf wherever it may be played. That is challenging, but I think we are able to do the best job possible by talking and listening to people across the world, whether it be in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Americas or wherever, and it has been a great joy to be able to do that.”

In his time with The R&A, Rickman initially worked under Sir Michael Bonallack’s leadership before serving as the governing body’s executive director with responsibility for governance for both Peter Dawson and Martin Slumbers during their spells at the helm.

David Rickman pictured with Peter Dawson, one of his three bosses at the St Andrews-based organisation | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“Very much so,” he replied with a laugh to being asked if he remembered how he felt at the start of his chosen career after graduating with a degree in Business Studies and Accountancy. “I was born and brought up in St Andrews and I actually worked picking up litter in the 1978 Open at St Andrews. I was then on a scoreboard at the 16th hole in the 1981 Open. As a student, I worked in 1983, 1984, 1985 and 1986 helping out in the tented village etc.

“By the time I came back to St Andrews in 1987 having completed my degree and done a bit of travelling, I got invited to come into The R&A to have a chat with Sir Michael and it went well. They were looking to take someone on to work on the rules in the winter and at the championships in the summer.

“In all seriousness, I thought ‘this would be great and I’ll do it for a little while but no doubt move on and do something else’. Little did I know that I would stumble over a job that fascinated me.

“I was very lucky. John Glover, an Irishman, was my first boss. He was a wonderful man and a real mentor to me. To work with him and Sir Michael in the first instance and then to have bosses in Peter Dawson and Martin Slumbers, real talent in leadership, I was very fortunate. So I just kept going and, suddenly, it was 20 years then 30 years and, in the end, I think 37 was enough for everyone.”

David Rickman from St Andrews has been awarded an MBE for services to golf. | The R&A

Rickman spent his final few years filling the role of Chief of Staff and, latterly, became heavily involved in the development of the new R&A staff building at St Andrews West, which is due to open in 2026.

“It was a little strange,” he admitted of knowing that last year was set to be his swansong. “My colleagues rightly described it as a bit of a farewell tour (laughing) and I felt very fortunate to do that.

“I hadn’t been at Augusta for five years, so it was a great thrill to be back there. I also did the US Open at Pinehurst and it was nice to go back there 25 years on from my first US Open in 1999 at the same venue. That was a nice coming of a full circle and obviously The Open Championship at Royal Troon was pretty special. A classic Open with links golf at its best, producing a fantastic finish.

“My last R&A event was the AIG Women’s Open here in St Andrews. Some challenging weather conditions again, which made it quite a long week for everyone, myself included. But for Lydia Ko to come and win and play the way she did and for that leaderboard to be stacked and packed was extraordinary and something I will never forget.

“I was then in Canada for the Presidents Cup and my final singles match was Jason Day against the current Open champion, Xander Schauffele. You are always trying to stay in the moment, of course, in case they ask you a difficult Rules question. But to see the quality of their play close up is a great thrill. I feel very fortunate and privileged to have set my retirement timetable and to then have the year I did was very special.”