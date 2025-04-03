Defending champion Lottie Woad shares lead in Augusta National Women's Amateur
Lottie Woad, the defending champion, shares the lead heading into Saturday’s final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, but her Curtis Cup team-mate Hannah Darling will not be among those teeing up at Augusta National.
English star Woad, who is bidding to become the first player to make a successful defence of the coveted crown, finished the opening 36 holes at Champions Retreat locked together with American Kiara Romero on nine-under-par.
Woad, the World Amateur Golf Ranking No 1, backed up her opening 65 with a 70 while Romero signed for seven birdies as she added a 68 to a first-day 67.
The duo are two shots ahead of a group that includes Megha Ganne after the overnight leader had to settle for a 73 to follow her opening 63, which broke the event record by two shots.
“Yeah, I think I can definitely use last year,” said Woad of her 2024 win, having come from two shots behind with five holes to play to pip American Bailey Shoemaker.
“I had the lead and then lost it. If that happens again, then I'd know that I've come back from there before. So I guess it's positive memories.”
Darling, who finished seventh last year in her third consecutive appearance, missed the cut on this occasion by four shots after rounds of 75-72 left her on three over.
The 21-year-old Broomieknowe player was in with an outside chance of making it back to Augusta National after picking up birdies at her 15th and 17th holes.
Even then, that left her needing an eagle to finish at the par-5 ninth after starting at the tenth and, instead, she signed off with a bogey.
England’s Patience Rhodes and Ireland’s Beth Coulter also failed to be among the all-important top 30 and ties on four over and five over respectively.
