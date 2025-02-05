Decision defended as LIV Golf players are handed route into major

Full and local US Open exemptions now being offered to players on Saudi-backed breakaway circuit

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US Open is to become the first of the four men’s majors to offer an exemption category specifically for LIV Golf players.

The USGA has announced some significant changes that will come into effect for this year’s event at Oakmont then additional ones for the 2026 edition at Shinnecock Hills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the 2025 championship, a full exemption will be awarded to the top player who is not otherwise exempt and in the top three of the 2025 LIV Golf individual standings as of May 19, 2025.

LIV Golf player Bryson DeChambeau won last year’s US Open and was also exempt for The Open | Getty Images

In addition, a local exemption will be awarded to the top 10 players from the 2025 LIV Golf individual standings as of April 7, 2025.

Then, for next year’s event, full exemption will be granted to the top player who is not otherwise exempt and in the top three of the 2025 LIV Golf individual standings.

In addition, a spot in the event will also go to the top player who is not otherwise exempt and in the top three of the 2026 LIV Golf individual standings as of May 18, 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as that, there will be local exemptions the top 10 players from the final 2025 LIV Golf individual standings and the top 10 players from the 2026 LIV Golf individual standings as of April 6, 2026.

“The USGA continues to evaluate the pathways that exist to ensure those playing their best have the opportunity to compete in our national championship,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer.

"Consistent with our historical approach, we continuously evaluate talent levels on professional tours and in amateur events, which has led us to add a new exemption category."

The changes, which were announced in advance of the new LIV Golf season starting in Saudi Arabia later this week, have been welcomed by the breakaway circuit’s new CEO, Scott O’Neill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re pleased that the USGA has formally created a new exemption for LIV Golf players to compete in the US Open and appreciate Mike Whan's leadership and commitment to growing the game of golf,” said O’Neill, who has taken over the reins from Greg Norman.

“Every golf fan in the world longs to see the greatest players in the world competing on golf’s biggest stages at the majors. LIV Golf is committed to working hand in hand with golf’s governing bodies to elevate the sport in all corners of the world.”