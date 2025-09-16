David Scott 'super excited' by his latest appointment and vows to get his team to 'fight with pride'
David Scott’s dream spell has now seen him appointed as captain of the Great Britain & Ireland team for next year’s PGA Cup, which will take place at The K Club in County Kildare.
Scott is the current PGA captain and was also appointed as the Honorary Professional of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews following the death of his mentor and great friend, Jim Farmer, last year.
“I’m super excited and very honoured as I’m aware of the many incredible captains we have had in previous years,” he said Scott, the general manager at Dumbarnie Links in Fife
“I was fortunate enough to be at the last PGA Cup match at Sunriver, and I got to know the players. I hope many of them qualify again for next year’s matches, as there was some superb talent on show.
“Of course, I’ve seen many players this year too, due to my attendance at all the national tournaments in my role as PGA captain.
‘It’s about time we wrestled the cup back’
“There’s no doubt in my mind that we have a great pool of talented players across GB&I. The last time we had the trophy was 2017 at Foxhills. It’s about time we wrestled the cup back to this side of the pond, and I’ll be doing all I can to prepare the team to fight with pride.”
The K Club will make history when it becomes the first venue to host the biennial bout on three occasions, having previously staged it in 1992 and 2005. Farmer captained GB&I to a 15-11 victory in the latter.
The 2026 PGA Cup week will take place on 2-4 October, with the matches being played on the South Course – one of two championship courses at the 2006 Ryder Cup venue.
