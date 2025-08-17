David Law sets sights on claiming top DP World Tour card after quickfire double

Aberdonian jumps to top of Road to Mallorca Rankings after winning Vierumäki Finnish Challenge

Aberdonian David Law jumped to the top of the Road to Mallorca Rankings after landing his second win of the season on the HotelPlanner Tour.

Five weeks after claiming victory in the D+D REAL Czech Challenge, the 34-year-old added the Vierumäki Finnish Challenge supported by Finnish Golf Union.

Law, who started the day one shot off the lead, signed off with a four-under-par 68 to finish on 17 under par, winning by two shots at Vierumäki Resort from England’s Alfie Plant and Swede Jonas Blixt.

The Scot carded three birdies and a bogey on his front nine to make the turn two under par for the day before making another two birdies coming in, including the par-5 18th.

“It feels amazing because it was quite a tricky day with players coming from behind,” said Law. “Alfie Plant and Jonas Blixt played really well and that put a lot of pressure on me. You had to be aware of what guys were doing around you but had to remain patient at the same time."

The win lifted Law, who lost his full DP World Tour card at the end of last season, from fourth to first in the points table. He’d already guaranteed being among the 20 players who will secure a step up to the main tour for next season and now has his sights set on being the Road to Mallorca No 1.

“I would love to win the rankings this year,” he said, having picked up a cheque for €48,000 on this occasion. “My aim at the start of the year was to finish inside the top 20 and get my DP World Tour card back, but to win it now is well within my grasp and that is the goal for the rest of the season.

“I’ve just managed to get a bit of confidence, and I’ve really enjoyed my time on the HotelPlanner Tour this year. Last year was a real struggle for me, but it’s just nice to be playing well again.”

Third Scottish success in last few weeks on HotelPlanner Tour

Three of the last five events on the HotelPlanner Tour have fallen to Scots, with Daniel Young landing his breakthrough win in the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A at Schloss Roxburghe a fortnight ago.

Law, who won the ISPS Handa Vic Open in his rookie season on the DP World Tour in 2019, hung around to see Young pick up his trophy in the Borders before also being those to personally congratulate Grant Forrest after his Nexo Championship on the DP World Tour at Trump International Golf Links last Sunday.

Young, who missed the event in Finland as he teed up instead in Denmark on the DP World Tour, sits seventh in the Road to Mallorca Rankings, with Euan Walker 15th. Calum Fyfe (24th) and Ryan Lumsden (30th) are also on course to qualify for the season-ending Rolex Grand Final in Mallorca.

Meanwhile, Englishman Marco Penge pipped Forrest for a $200,000 bonus up for grabs in the DP World Tour’s Closing Swing after winning the Danish Golf Championship at Furesø Golf Klub.

Penge, who won the Scottish Stroke-Play Championship at Moray Golf Club in Lossiemouth in 2015, trailed home player Rasmus Hojgaard by four shots after six holes in the final round before rallying to claim a one-shot victory.