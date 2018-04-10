Commonwealth Games 2018: Archibalds stutter in cycling time trials

Have your say

Scots cyclist Katie Archibald came agonisingly close to medalling in the women’s time trial event.

Archibald, who won a gold in the individual pursuit on the second day of the Games, finished fourth, 45 seconds behind gold medallist Hayley Simmonds of England.

John Archibald competes during the Cycling Time Trial on day six. Picture: Getty Images

The Glasgow Academy graduate also finished fourth in the scratch race, and said after the event: “It wasn’t as fun as I thought it would be. My big target was my first event, so I’m happy.”

Fellow Scot Neah Evans, who won silver and bronze medals in the velodrome, finished in eighth place.

In the men’s time trial event, Archibald’s brother John crashed early on but recovered to finish a respectable 11th, ahead of team-mates Mark Stewart and Kyle Gordon, who finished 16th and 27th respectively.

Archibald received treatment for heat exhaustion at the finish line.