Why Scotland go into T20 World Cup cricket opener in good shape

Scotland's Matthew Cross.

On Thursday, they completed their pre-tournament programme with a 19-run victory over Namibia in Dubai.

Scotland now travel to Muscat in Oman for their World Cup Group B opener against Bangladesh and Burger said: “Momentum is on our side and it is up to us what we do with that now.”

Batting first versus Namibia, the Scots were led by opener George Munsey who made 67 from 41 balls in a knock which included eight fours and three sixes.

Matthew Cross backed up the left hander well with 57 off 33 balls, the Heriot’s man hitting seven fours and two sixes, and Richie Berrington weighed in with a very useful 25 off 21 balls as the side posted 203-7 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Craig Williams hit a well-compiled 80 off 51 balls, but spinner Mark Watt got that key wicket, having him caught by Calum MacLeod, as the Scots managed to hold on for a win after a high scoring contest.

Namibia finished on 183-5 from their 20 overs, Watt taking 2-34, seamer Brad Wheal 2-36 and spinner Michael Leask 1-7 in the triumph.

Burger added: “It was a good all-round performance against Namibia, we were challenged with bat, ball and in the field and going into the World Cup having had such a tough game on a good wicket was exactly what we needed.

“George batted well and then Crossy gave us a real injection of momentum, especially in the over when he hit two sixes and then the way we finished was impressive, Calum MacLeod showed he can clear the rope and he and Leasky showed great clarity in the way they wanted to end the innings.

“From a bowling point of view, we were tested at times, but I thought the guys held their nerve well against some good batters.