Watch as amazing rendition of Flower of Scotland drowns out Bangladesh cricket press conference following incredible T20 win

Scotland's players celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh's Liton Das during the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Scotland at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat on October 17, 2021. (Photo by HAITHAM AL-SHUKAIRI/AFP via Getty Images)

After the astonishing win on Sunday, masterminded by Chris Greaves’ 45 runs from 28 balls, Scotland’s swell of pride at the cricket upset erupted in the changing rooms with a noisy rendition of Flower of Scotland, which even interrupted Mohammad Mahmudullah during his post-match press conference.

The Bangladesh captain was forced to pause during his comments on the game as the Scots cranked up the volume in the wake of the six-run victory in Oman.

The all-rounder lamented his side’s batting during the game, where Scotland won with 140-9 and took two early wickets after Greaves’ tally had produced the competitive target for the group favourites to chase, and when Greaves took two more wickets to leave Bangladesh 92-4 and still chasing 49 runs the omens looked promising and Scotland saw out a famous win, and raucous reception afterwords.

CricketScotland highlighted the noisy reception in their social media feeds, jokingly promising to “keep it down next time” and added: “Credit to Mahmudullah for his composure!”

Following the result, which will echo throughout the opening section of the competition, Scotland take on Papua New Guinea tomorrow in the second of their group stage matches before Shane Burger’s side face the tournament hosts on Thursday in a bid to join the Super 12 section of the competition.

Scotland faced both this week’s opponents in one-day internationals two years ago, losing to Oman but seeing off tomorrow’s opponents by three wickets in August 2019.