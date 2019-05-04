Van der Berg and Ross guide Heriot’s to derby win over Corstorphine

Heriot’s are among the early Eastern Premier leaders after their win over RH Corstorphine at Barnton.

In a Heriot’s total of 216-8 Hayes van der Berg’s 38 was the top score but Peter Ross (37) was among the others who chipped-in while Calum Clarkson claimed three wickets for the home team.

Elliot Foster was in excellent form as Corstorphine made a bright start to their reply, the opener hitting 84 with six fours and three maximums. But they fell 26 runs short.

Forfarshire joined Heriot’s at the top thanks to a 91-run win over Arbroath at Lochlands. Skipper Umair Mohammed was the visiting hero with 52 runs and five wickets.

Stoneywood-Dyce beat Watsonians by three wickets in a game reduced to 40 overs at People’s Park. The home team held Sonians to 154-8 before winning with three wickets to spare.

Grange defeated Aberdeenshire by 95 runs at Mannofield. In a match reduced to 34 overs, the champions raced to 255-6, thanks largely to Dylan Budge’s 64-ball 86.

Tom Simpson top-scored with 68 as Carlton posted 284-7 at Grange Loan before Ali Evans’ 4-19 helped dismiss Stewart’s Melville for 98.

Uddingston have emerged as the Western Premier pacesetters after battling to a tense two-wicket win over Ferguslie at Meikleriggs.

Uddy dismissed the hosts for 104 but then lost their way, slumping to 50-8 as Jamey Carruthers and Adil Ghaffar each claimed four wickets. However, Bryan Clarke and Niall Alexander produced a 65-run partnership to seal a thrilling win.

Elsewhere, Drumpellier pulled of an astonishing win against Greenock. Having bundled out their hosts for a mere 54, Greenock were cruising to victory on 40-1 until a dramatic twist saw them lose six wickets without adding a single run.

Left-arm spinner Ally Rawlinson did the bulk of the damage with 5-12 while Will Leslie took 3-11 as the visitors fell four runs short, seven of their batsmen recording ducks.

Prestwick edged out Poloc by just three wickets in a match which saw only one player from either side reach double figures. Amaan Ramzan’s 40 gave Poloc respectability but Sachin Chaudhary’s 5-12 meant that the Glasgow team were dismissed for 68. Despite a brave effort from the home bowlers, Fraser Macdonald’s 38 helped Prestwick squeeze home.

Clydesdale’s 98 proved enough for a 27-run win over Stirling. West of Scotland made 174 to pave the way for a 32-run win at East Kilbride.