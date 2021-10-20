T20 World Cup: Scotland's cricketers urged to avoid calculators and inspire a nation with 'Super 12' spot

Scotland's cricketers celebrate their win against Papua New Guinea - one more celebration will guarantee a place in the 'Super 12' stage (Photo by HAITHAM AL-SHUKAIRI/AFP via Getty Images)

The Scots go into their final First Round Group B clash with the hosts in the Al Amerat Stadium in Muscat (3pm UK time) having already secured two wins from two.

That means they currently top the section with four points, but if third placed Bangladesh defeat winless Papua New Guinea in the day’s first game then that would put them on four points too.

And if second placed Oman were to defeat Scotland they would also be on four points and it would come down to elements including head-to-head results and net run rate to work out which two of the three countries would progress to the next stage to take on the world’s best nations.

To avoid having to get the calculators out, Scotland’s sole focus is on getting a win over Oman to get themselves up to six points and be confirmed as group winners.

“We know what is on the line,” South African Burger said.

“This game is huge for Scottish cricket, the players have the ability to inspire a nation and to create history and do something that has never done before [make it past the first phase of a global cricket tournament].

“We have prepared for it and spoken about it and if there is any team that understands about a ‘must win’ game it is probably going to be one like Scotland who often go into competitions knowing that every game is ‘must win’.

“As a group we want to inspire young cricketers, not just in Scotland but around the world, to take up the game.

“The magnitude of this game is massive in terms of the bigger picture, not only for Scottish cricket, but for Associate cricket [the level below the top tier]. There are many Associate nations showing in this World Cup that the gap is closing [to the world’s best] and that the brand of cricket that is on show is exciting.”

From the outside it certainly seems as though Burger, his assistant Craig Wright and the other coaches and support staff out in Oman have created a great environment for the players to be a part of and feed off and that sense of togetherness helped them get over the line against Bangladesh and PNG in recent days.

As a result, it was no surprise to hear Burger backing skipper Kyle Coetzer despite a duck and six runs in two innings so far opening the batting.

“Kyle is not only the leader of the team, but probably the person to thank for the way the brand of cricket has changed for Scotland. The braveness in how he wants to play has certainly resonated with us,” Burger states.

“I’ve no doubt Kyle is only one game away from nailing his form. I’ve never seen a batter hit the ball as well in the nets in my life, he’s just got to take that into a match.

“He’s also an inspiring leader and brings a sense of calm.”

For the Oman clash, Burger expects seam bowler Safyaan Sharif to be fit after missing Tuesday’s match with a tight groin.