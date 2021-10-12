Spinner shines as Scotland defeat Netherlands in build-up to key fixtures

Scotland's Mark Watt.

The ‘second half’ showing by the bowlers and fielders was excellent and saw the opposition all out for 90 in 17.5 overs in Abu Dhabi.

Watt took 4-10 from 23 balls while Greaves ended up with figures of 4-19 from 24 balls. Seamers Josh Davey and Safyaan Sharif took one wicket apiece.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the bat earlier on, Calum MacLeod’s 32 not out led the way along with Michael Leask’s 30 to get the team up to 122-6 ahead of the showpiece event which begins on Sunday.

“I thought the boys went about the task very well in this game,” Watt said afterwards.

“With the bat the boys really stuck to their plans well because it wasn’t an easy wicket to bat on and Calum MacLeod dug in to finish not out and he, along with the likes of Michael Leask, ran well between the wickets to get us up to a competitive total on this ground.

“As a bowler it was one of those wickets that you just wanted to roll up and take home with you because it was so good and I thought Chris Greaves bowled excellently.

“For a leg spinner to come in at this level is never easy, but he looked so comfortable out there and he seems to be loving every minute with Scotland.

“I feel in a good rhythm at the minute with my bowling and I just want that to continue.

“It is a good win, but we won’t get carried away and we will just keep building for the big World Cup opener on Sunday against Bangladesh.”

Head coach Shane Burger added: “We will take momentum from this game, but we will remain humble and keep our feet on the ground, realising there is a lot of hard work to be put in before Sunday.”