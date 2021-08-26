Scotland's women prepare for four World Cup qualifiers in five days

Scotland’s cricket Wildcats begin a truncated World Cup qualifying campaign against the Netherlands this morning, following a three-word mantra.

By David Oliver
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 6:00 am
Cricket's world cup qualifying begins for Scotland this week.

The Turkish team’s withdrawal prompted a redrawn schedule to see the women play four matches over the next five days in La Manga with the top two teams in the series progressing.Coach Mike Coles said the team is prepared after wins over the weekend and a pre-trip camp in Stirling: “We want to win, that’s why we’re here. We're not here to sit by the pool and drink martinis. We have to be at our best but we’re in good shape.

"We’ve adopted a really enjoyable policy among the squad – about having fun and being purposeful and being together. Those are the three words we’re sticking by this week.”

Coles’ team is ranked nine places above the Dutch and place Ireland on Friday ahead of games with Germany and France early next week.

