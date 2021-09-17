Scotland urged to keep scrapping as they await Zimbabwe backlash

Scotland's Safyaan Sharif in action against Zimbabwe.

Early on in the first clash between the two sides at the Edinburgh venue in midweek it looked as if Zimbabwe might steamroller their hosts.

However, some excellent batting from Richie Berrington and then brilliant bowling by seamer Sharif, who took career best T20I figures of 4-24 and also took a great catch and finished off a run out, got the Scots over the line by seven runs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the two sides are back at the same ground today (2pm) with Shane Burger’s men looking to wrap up the series and the visitors looking to take it to a decider on Sunday.

Sharif, the 30-year-old who grew up in Fife and who currently plays his club cricket for Sunderland CC, said: “We showed on Wednesday that we can fight and scrap when things are not going totally our way and those are good traits to have.

“One of our biggest strengths is that we always play as a team, not as individuals, and that helps us a lot.

“We know Zimbabwe will come at us in the second match, so we have to be ready for that challenge and improve on the first performance to make sure we get another win.

I was batting at the end of our innings on Wednesday and I definitely think 141-6 gave us a fighting chance.

“With the ball, well I just tried to execute my skills and do my bit for the team. Thankfully things went right in the first game and it was a really enjoyable win to be a part of.”