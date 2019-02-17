Scotland secure T20 title after Oman victory and Dutch defeat to Ireland

Scotland overpowered Oman at the Al Amerat Stadium on Sunday to clinch the T20 Quadrangular Series in remarkable fashion.

The Scots were playing catch-up after losing their opening match to Holland but restored hope with a thrilling win over Ireland on Friday.

It meant victory over the hosts would be enough to take the title, providing Ireland defeated the Dutch during the final round of games. The Irish duly obliged – winning with a six off the final delivery – to give Scotland their victory chance.

And a seven-wicket win over Oman left three sides locked on two wins each but with Kyle Coetzer’s men prevailing thanks to a superior net run-rate.

After electing to field, the Scots quickly reduced their rivals to tatters on 13 for four, with debutant Adrian Neill claiming two early wickets.

Neill went on to finish with three for 21 while spinner Mark Watt claimed three for 20 as Scotland continued to dominate. There was some resistance from Sandeep Goud who hit 31no but Oman were all out for 111 in the final over.

The Scots were briefly wobbling on 42 for three with Coetzer, George Munsey and Matthew Cross all out cheaply, but Calum MacLeod and Richie Berrington showed all their experience to ease their team to the target.

MacLeod played second fiddle with a run-a-ball 29no while Berrington punished the Omani bowlers with a blistering 47no.

The Clydesdale batsman faced just 29 deliveries, striking six boundaries and two mighty maximums.

After claiming the man-of-the-match award Neill, the 6ft 8in former Aberdeenshire pace bowler, admitted he had shrugged-off first game nerves. Neill said: “I had a few butterflies this morning and felt a bit of nerves on the bus. I was a bit quiet and just kept the headphones on.

“But everything fell into place when I got on the field and it’s always nice to get early wickets. That obviously settled me. It’s a bonus to get the man-of-the-match but it was a real team effort.

“Ali [Evans] and Safy [Sharif] restricted them to very few boundaries, and taking four wickets in the powerplay is always key in T20.

“There was a big buzz in the field and everyone was really up for it. Calum [MacLeod] and Richie [Berrington] batted really well, especially after we had lost a couple of wickets. Great credit to them for seeing us home.

“Winning the tournament is a great effort by everyone especially after losing that first game to the Netherlands.”

Scotland embark on a three-match 50-over series against Oman tomorrow.