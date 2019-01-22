Scotland’s Calum MacLeod named ICC 2018 Associate Cricketer of the Year

Scotland batsman Calum MacLeod has been named the Associate Cricketer of the Year for 2018 by the International Cricket Council.

The 30-year-old played a key role in Scotland’s famous win over England in a One Day International at Grange in June last year, as Grant Bradburn’s side recorded a shock six-run victory over the world’s leading ODI side.

MacLeod hit 16 fours and 3 sixes off 94 balls to record a score of 140 not out, sealing his place in Scottish cricketing history.

The Glasgow-born cricketer also racked up 157* in a seven-wicket win against Afghanistan in Bulawayo in an ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup qualifier in March.

Speaking to Cricket Scotland’s website, MacLeod said: “It is a huge honour to win the ICC Associate Player of the Year award. It has been a really special year for me personally.

“I thank the ICC, Cricket Scotland, my team-mates and all the fans for making it a year I won’t forget.”

The ICC Voting Academy was unanimous in awarding the prize to MacLeod, with the former Durham batsman receiving the second highest total number of votes across all the individual awards.

Referencing the historic win over England, MacLeod continued: “The biggest thing I’ll take away from [the game] is how the crowd reacted. I don’t think I’ve ever seen an atmosphere like that in Scotland for cricket.

“It was just a wonderful day all round; a great game of cricket.”

MacLeod is already looking forward to the Oman T20I series next month, where the Scots will face the hosts as well as the Netherlands and Ireland.

He added: “The standard of Associate cricket is as high as I’ve ever remembered it. We’ve got a great series coming up in Oman and that will be a new country to go and visit.

“We just hope that we continue on the path we were last year, in playing that aggressive style of cricket that we want to be known.”