Scotland keep up 100 per cent record with win over hosts Oman

Richie Berrington is in excellent form.

The Scots won the toss and chose to bat and they gave themselves a good platform by ending the innings on 273 for six.

Richard Berrington led the way with an impressive knock of 97, while Kyle Coetzer posted 60 and Dylan Budge chipped in with 32 not out.

Oman made a spirited start to their fightback, with Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas forming a strong partnership.

Ilyas was bowled for 33 by Hamza Tahir while Chris Sole took Singh's wicket for 64 as the Scots looked to have slowed their hosts' momentum. A late rally brought Oman within sight of their target but they finished 255 for nine.