Scotland bounce back to beat Namibia in World Cup qualifier

Scotland may not be going to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia next year, but they picked themselves up to thrash Namibia in the global qualifier yesterday.

Defeats by PNG and Bangladesh in the pool stages saw the Scots’ hopes of reaching the last four of the qualifier – and any chance of a top-two finish – disappear.

However, now they have a chance to end the summer on a high note on Saturday by finishing fifth in the event being held in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry. Yesterday, they got the better of Namibia in a fifth-eighth placing semi-final with ease in Arbroath.

Namibia batted first and were in trouble from the 13th ball when they lost their first wicket. That was a sharp caught and bowled by Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce and when Rachel Hawkins joined the party in the fourth over Namibia were 8-2.

From that point onwards only Irene van Zyl could cope with the Scottish bowling attack. She finished on 15 not out from 21 balls, but Kathryn Bryce, Hawkins and 14-year-old Katherine Fraser all ended up with two wickets apiece as Namibia were all out for 67 in the 18th over. Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey and Katie McGill were the other wicket takers.

In Scotland’s reply the openers got off to a flyer. Sarah Bryce hit five fours and one six as she went on to make 37 not out from 30 balls, while Lorna Jack posted 25 not out from 22 balls to see the Scots home by ten wickets.

The fifth-placed play-off takes place at Arbroath tomorrow at 2pm against the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh and Thailand are the sides going to Australia after wins yesterday.