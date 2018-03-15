Richie Berrington to equal Scotland cap record in crucial UAE qualifier

Richie Berrington has revealed his pride as he prepared to become Scotland’s most capped player in the World Cup Qualifier against UAE.

The 30 year-old all-rounder will break Majid Haq’s record of 210 appearances in the vital opening Super Six encounter at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Berrington, also Scotland’s third leading run scorer, declared: “It will be a massive honour to reach the milestone as it is an honour every time you wear the badge.

“I’ll never forget my first cap [against Warwickshire in 2007] and couldn’t have imagined then that I’d go this far.

“There have been highs and lows along the way but one of the biggest thrills was qualifying for the 2015 World Cup when we won the Qualifier in New Zealand.”

Reaching next year’s World Cup would mark another memorable achievement for Berrington, who believes the Scots will take confidence into today’s clash against a UAE side coached by former Scotland all-rounder Dougie Brown.

The teams tied a two-match series in Dubai in January and Berrington added: “We know they are a tough side with dangerous players but we’ve played some good cricket so far.

“It should also be an advantage to be playing at a ground we’ve got to know pretty well so hopefully we can make that count.

“Although we’ve won three games and tied the other I honestly believe the best is yet to come from this team and it would be great if we show that during the Super Six phase.”

Meanwhile, Brown, whose side exceeded expectations by finishing above Holland in the group stage to progress, is wary of his countrymen but wants his team to hit the ground running.

He said: “Our top seven batters have brought some really good form and the bowlers have too. I am really pleased where we are at the minute.

“The main priority for the Super Six, and in particular the Scotland match, is to start well.

“They are a very buoyant side at the moment, they carry three points into the Super Sixes and they know qualification is in their hands, but we think we are two fairly evenly matched teams and it is very much about who gets out the blocks the quickest,” added the Warwickshire legend.”

Victory today would take Scotland another step closer to claiming one of the two spots on offer at the World Cup in England but they move to unfamiliar conditions in Harare for their final two matches against Ireland and West Indies.