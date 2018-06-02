Preston Mommsen and Dylan Budge give Grange the edge

Grange, the Eastern Premier leaders, maintained their winning start to the campaign with a DLS win over Corstorphine at Barnton.

Chasing 252 after a solid batting display by the top-flight newcomers, the league leaders had reached 129-2 – 18 runs ahead of the par score – when play was called off in the 30th over.

They had been in a bit of bother following the loss of two early wickets but Preston Mommsen (49no) and Dylan Budge (48no), who could both feature against England next Sunday, edged them ahead before the rain arrived.

Elsewhere, Forfarshire surged to an easy 230-run win in the north-east derby against Aberdeenshire at Forthill.

Chris Greaves plundered 93 from only 75 balls while there were also half-centuries by Rory Johnston and Scott Cameron in a total of 321-5.

The ever-improving Cameron then struck three early blows from which the visitors never recovered, Liam Sweeney ultimately finishing Forfarshire’s most successful bowler with 4-32.

Stewarts Melville won the capital derby at Carlton to claim their first success of the campaign but Glenrothes failed to break their duck, falling just short in an exciting run-chase against champions Heriot’s at Gilvenbank.

Watsonians’ clash with Arbroath at Myreside was abandoned two balls short of a contest with the visitors on 79-2 replying to 228 all out.

WESTERN Premier leaders Ferguslie were frustrated by rain as their clash with Dumfries at Nunholm was abandoned 16 overs into the second innings.

Having restricted Dumfries to 217-8, despite a brilliant 109 by Jesse Smit, the Paisley side had reached 73-1 and appeared to be on course for a sixth straight win when the umpires took the players off. A further four overs needed to be bowled to constitute a match.

Meanwhile Poloc secured their first win since the opening day of the season when they proved too strong for Stirling at Shawholm.

Chasing 283 for victory, the visitors were unable to forge any meaningful partnership as the Poloc bowlers dominated.

New Zealander Brandon McMullan was the only batsman to offer sustained resistance with a battling 51 but Ahmed-Raza Hanif and Ihtesham ul Haq claimed three wickets apiece as Stirling were bundled out for 153.

Earlier Poloc recovered from 63-3 to reach 282-4 thanks to a superb fourth wicket stand between South African pair Jurie Snyman and Coenie Nel.

They added 195 with Snyman going on to finish unbeaten on 148 from 130 deliveries, having hit sixteen boundaries and five maximums.

Nel, meanwhile, looked set for his second century of the campaign only to hole-out for 84 off Tom Bradburn.

Champions Prestwick stepped-up their title defence with a four-wicket derby win over Ayr in a low-scoring affair at Cambusdoon.

Greenock notched their first win of the campaign in a rain-affected clash with Uddingston at Glenpark where they were only one run ahead of the par score while DLS also played a part at Hamilton Crescent where Clydesdale won a last-ball thriller against West of Scotland.