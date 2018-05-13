Forfarshire’s Michael Leask leads by example

Michael Leask sought to play down his contribution to Forfarshire’s solid victory over Stewart’s Melville and insisted it had been teamwork that paved the way for their success at Inverleith.

Furthermore, the Scotland and former Somerset all-rounder believes the same ethic will give the Broughty Ferry brigade the chance of a positive campaign.

Though disappointed at the county’s decision to not renew his contract at Taunton, Leask clearly relishes his involvement with the Forthill club.

Having dismissed the hosts for only 126, Leask’s power-hitting in an unbeaten 47 enabled Forfarshire to cruise to glory with plenty of overs and wickets in hand.

He said: “It was a very good win on a tricky pitch. Our bowlers did a brilliant job and there as some excellent catching in the outfield.

“We then batted well – however there is still room for improvement.

“Personally, it was great to get a knock and to still be there at the end to see the boys home.

“On the season in general, we need to stay level-headed and focus on teamwork. We know we have a good side and I think we should be challengers.”

Shire’s Tayside neighbours Arbroath also got back to winning ways by making light of a challenging target set by Glenrothes at Lochlands.

And following the early trend of the summer, a century-maker – Safyaan Sharif – ended up on the losing side.

Responding to Glens’ 256 for five (Sharif 107), the hosts surged to victory with only two men out. Vice-captain Ross McLean struck 77 on his first appearance of the year, while Hayden Laing was undefeated on 76.

McLean stated: “There were important contributions from several people.

“Hayden batted very well and showed good composure to be there at the end.

“I felt we were chasing a few more than we should have been. Despite a strong start and finish in the field, we made things a bit too easy in the middle period with the ball. We can take a lot from this result.”

Heriot’s maintained the perfect start to their title defence by crushing Carlton at Goldenacre.

Grange also made it three wins out of three at the expense of Watsonians at Raeburn Place.

And the arrival of a new pro and overseas amateur couldn’t prevent RHC Lions coming second best to Aberdeenshire at Mannofield.