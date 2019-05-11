Five wickets in five balls for West of Scotland’s Gavin Smith

Forfarshire claimed sole leadership of the Eastern Premier Division after prevailing in their top-of-the-table clash with Heriot’s at Goldenacre.

Shire, having elected to bat, were given a solid start by Rory Johnston and Craig Wallace who put on a century for the first wicket.

Johnston was first to depart for 52 quickly followed by Chris Greaves but another substantial partnership between Wallace and Michael Leask put the Forthill side back on course.

Both men reached half-centuries with Leask top-scoring on 82 from 75 balls before Callum Garden became the fourth player to pass 50, racing to a 35-ball 57 not out as Forfarshire posted an impressive 321-8. Hayes van der Berg, who claimed three wickets, then spearheaded the Heriot’s run-chase with a hard-hitting 60 but three wickets apiece for Umair Mohammed and Brock Ditchmen sealed a 99-run win for the visitors.

Champions Grange fashioned a seven-wicket win over Carlton at Portgower Place. Tom Foulds, making his 50th league appearance for the club, was the inspiration with the ball, claiming 4-23 as the visitors were bundled out for 125, before Ryan Flannigan hit a rapid unbeaten 55, Grange taking less than 23 overs to knock-off the runs.

Willem Lubbe, Arbroath’s newly-arrived South African pro, made an instant impact with a brilliant 118 at Lochlands as the Lichties secured their first win of the season at the expense of Aberdeenshire who are now rock-bottom.

There was also a first win for Watsonians who prevailed in a low-scoring thriller against Corstorphine at Myreside. It looked a lost cause for Sonians who were dismissed for 108, Chris Dutia doing most damage with 4-28 while Euan Robertson top-scored with 35. However, visiting pro Mo Saad found himself fighting a lone battle as Josh Stinson and Peter Maksimczyk each claimed four wickets. The Pakistani batsman did a splendid job with 47 from 126 balls but his side were seven runs short when he was last man out.

Stewart’s-Melville also broke their duck while inflicting a first defeat – by seven wickets – on Stoneywood-Dyce at Inverleith.

West of Scotland pace bowler Gavin Smith produced the performance of the day in the Western Premier Division with five wickets in as many balls as Greenock suffered a batting collapse to go down by 22 runs at Hamilton Crescent. Having been dismissed for 116 – Saurabh Bandekar taking 6-28 – West were up against it when the Glenpark side eased to 82-4.

However, Smith had other ideas and proceeded to demolish the Greenock middle order in the space of a single over, eventually ending with 7-15.

If Smith took the bowling honours, the best batting display was produced by Prestwick’s Fraser Macdonald who hit 112 from 157 balls in a total of 243-8 at Henry Thow Oval – enough to secure a 56-run win over East Kilbride.

Skipper Riyaad Henry claimed 4-13 and Haroon Tahir 3-12 as champions Ferguslie bounced back from last week’s defeat against Uddingston to secure a 58-run win over Drumpellier at Meikleriggs.

Leaders Uddingston proved too strong for Stirling at Bothwell Castle, Hari Singh top-scoring with 75no as the hosts posted 217-7 before completing a 34-run win.

Lesibo Ngoepe’s debut half-century was not enough for Poloc to claim a rare win over local rivals Clydesdale at Titwood. The South African’s attractive 68, featuring eight boundaries and a maximum, was eclipsed by Scotland’s Richie Berrington whose 82 helped Dale overhaul the visitors’ 200 with three wickets in hand.