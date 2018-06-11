Five of Scotland’s most memorable cricket results

Yesterday’s six-run victory over England at the Grange has been called the greatest result in Cricket Scotland’s history - but what other results run it close?

Scotland (192-8) beat Lancashire (151) by 41 runs, 2003 ECB National League, May 2003

Scotland weren’t given much hope of a result in this match at Lancashire’s Old Trafford ground, with the home team at the time boasting 16 one-day titles.

Although missing a handful of first-choice players, the county team still had the likes of England international Sajid Mahmood, former West Indies captain Carl Hooper and Australia’s Stuart Law in their line-up.

Batting first, the Scots made 192, with 193 appearing an achievable target for Lancashire. However, fine bowling from Craig Wright and 20-year-old off-spinner Majid Haq - four wickets for 56 runs from a combined 18 overs - plus Wright’s tactical nous played a big part in a famous victory for the Scots, who won by 41 runs despite the best efforts of bowler Peter Martin towards the end.

The victory marked a third win on the trot for Scotland, who had already seen off Durham and Somerset in the same competition.

Scotland (323-5) beat Ireland (320-8) by five wickets, Tri-Nation Tournament, July 2011

Despite Ireland posting their third highest one-day total, helped by 113 from Paul Stirling and 71 from Alex Cusack, a stirring fightback from the Scots - thanks to 89 from Kyle Coetzer and half-centuries from Richie Berrington (56), Fraser Watts (54) and Josh Davey - saw the Scots defeat their near-neighbours at the Grange.

The Irish were enjoying a purple patch at the time, and posted 320 from their innings, with Scots skipper Gordon Drummon using no less than seven bowlers by the 22nd over in a bid to tame the visiting batsmen. Safyaan Sharif saw deliveries go for a six, and a four in his first over before William Porterfield hit consecutive boundaries off the youngster’s third.

But despite Scotland’s woes with the ball, Ireland suffered even more. Trent Johnston and Boyd Rankin struggled as Coetzer and Watts hit a combined 129. Coetzer posted his fourth consectutive ODI fifty and had equalled his career best when he was bowled by Rankin.

Berrington’s score of 56 from just 23 balls - including several sixes over the adjacent tennis courts - helped secure victory for Scotland and end Ireland’s run of seven limited-over wins against the Scots.

Scotland (78-2) beat Hong Kong (127-7) by eight wickets (D/L method), ICC World Twenty20 Group B, March 2016

Scotland recorded their first win at a major tournament at the 21st time of asking by beating Hong Kong in the World Twenty20 competition in Nagpur, India.

The Scots hadn’t recorded a victory at a major tournament since the 1999 World Cup but against Hong Kong, chasing a revised total thanks to rain, they finally ended the streak.

Chasing 76 from 10 overs, the Scots won by eight wickets, thanks to a quick-fire 22 from Matthew Cross in just 17 minutes.

George Munsey (19), Kyle Coetzer (20no) and Matt Machan (15no) helped the Scots reach the target with 12 balls to spare thanks to the Duckworth Lewis method.

Con de Lange and Richie Berrington conceded fewer than five runs an over during their bowling spells while man of the match Machan’s 2-26 kept Hong Kong’s total down to 127 from the 20 overs.

Captain Preston Mommsen branded the victory “huge” with Machan adding it was a “great day for Scottish cricket”.

Scotland (317-6) beat Zimbabwe (272) by 26 runs (DLS method), June 2017

Another momentous day for Scotland at the Grange saw the side pick up their first official win over a test nation with victory over Zimbabwe in June last year.

Although Scotland had defeated Sri Lanka the previous month, the two-game series was not given full ODI status thus the 26-run victory over Zimbabwe marked an historic first for the Scots.

Winning the toss, Scotland chose to bat first, posting 317 with Kyle Coetzer hitting 109, and Craig Wallace (58) and Michael Leask (54) contributing to the Scots’ total.

Zimbabwe reached 107-4 before rain stopped play, with the visitors given an adjusted total of 299 to win based on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

However, they reached just 272 despite a bright start at the crease. Solomon Muire and Hamilton Masakadza scored 40 and 38 respectively while Sean Williams added 70 and Malcolm Waller posted 92 for the tourists.

But impressive ball work from Con de Lange, who took five wickets including Waller, ensured an historic victory for Scotland.

Scotland (371-5) beat England (365) by six runs, One Day International, June 2018

Without doubt the biggest win in Scotland’s history. Superb batting from Calum MacLeod (140no) helped Scotland to 371 for 5 in fine weather at the Grange, while Kyle Coetzer and George Munsey both added half-centuries.

Jonny Bairstow added his own century off 54 balls, with England seemingly on course for victory until they lost five wickets for just 56 runs, including captain Eoin Morgan and Joe Root.

Liam Plunkett (47no) and Moeen Ali’s 46 kept the visitors in the game, but Mark Wood was given lbw to Safyaan Sharif from the penultimate ball of the 49th over as Scotland recorded a famous win.

As well as the victory, Scotland’s total of 371 is their highest ODI total. Had England recorded victory, it would have been their highest chase in 50-over international history.