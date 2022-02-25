European Cricket League: Carlton make it seven out of seven in Malaga

Carlton have been thriving on the European stage

Another successful day of work from the Edinburgh club would see them progressing from Group C and returning to the Cartama Cricket Oval between March 14 and 18 for Finals Week.

Yesterday, as the play-offs began after three days of round-robin action, win number six of the week came against Romanian outfit Cluj as 86-8 played 88-2.

Adeel Raza, the spin bowler, then led the way in win number seven, his 4-8 from just nine balls helping bowl out Swiss side Olten for 59. Carlton won by eight wickets in the end.

Carlton will have to finish off the job without former Scotland rugby international Hugo Southwell, though, as he is heading home early to make sure he gets back to host hospitality at the rugby at BT Murrayfield on Saturday.

On Wednesday in the T10 event, two wickets apiece from captain Ally Evans, Shiv Gupta, Umair Mohammed and Angus Beattie and then 29 runs from Ali Shah saw Carlton home versus Brescia.

In that one 82 all out played 86-5, while they then bowled Zeytinburnu out for just 22 in a nine wicket triumph.