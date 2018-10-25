Derbyshire batsman Wayne Madsen to work with Scotland players

Derbyshire batsman Wayne Madsen is to work with Scotland’s home-based players as part of their winter training programme. He will spend three days in Edinburgh with the squad in the first of a series of visits from guest coaches.

Scotland are currently under the guidance of acting head coach Toby Bailey following the departure of Grant Bradburn, who is now part of the Pakistan coaching set-up. Bailey and high-performance manager Simon Smith will take charge of the programme.

Durban-born Madsen, pictured, joined Derbyshire in 2009 and captained the side between 2012 and 2016. He is regarded as one of the best players of spin in the county game and has the ECB Level 4 coaching qualification.

Madsen, 34, who played with Scotland internationals Calum MacLeod and Safy Sharif at Derbyshire, is looking forward to the new challenge.

“I am really excited to be working with such a talented group of players,” he said. “The game in Scotland has made huge strides on the back of the national team’s success in recent years and having played with Calum and Safy at Derbyshire, I’ve seen first-hand the skill, passion and desire that this group of players has.”