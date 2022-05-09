Cricket: Remarkable haul for champions Heriot's defeats Grange, Clydesdale win in the west

The pace bowler is ready to play his part in one of the most lethal seam attacks in the country which also includes Scotland duo Adrian Neill and Gavin Main, along with Eastern Knights pair Elliot Ruthven and Joe Kinghorn-Gray.

His 3-31 set the seal on an emphatic 151-run victory after Scotland star Matthew Cross had scored a brilliant 162, and the new recruit from Uddingston said: “I am very happy to have contributed in my first outing.

“I think the main thing is that we are obviously stacked with talent across the bowling attack but Crossy’s knock was special – when we needed someone to stand up and score the runs he did it.

“I think we’re the team to beat and we showed that today with a complete performance.”

Cross plundered a remarkable thirteen maximums in his 135-ball knock as Heriot’s compiled 311-5 before Jack Jarvis hit 63 as Grange went down fighting.

Elsewhere, 2019 champions Forfarshire found form to overpower Stewarts Melville at Forthill, Jack Hogarth’s 4-20 and Craig Wallace’s 42-ball 72 the highlights of a nine-wicket success at Forthill.

Six Carlton batters reached the thirties, though none went further, but it was still enough to set-up a commanding win against Arbroath at Grange Loan.

Ollie Hairs was in prime form with 79no in Watsonians’ eight-wicket win at Corstorphine while South African Lennard Bester’s blistering 127no helped Stoneywood-Dyce recover from 13-3 to crush Falkland at People’s Park.

Western Premier champions Clydesdale had just as comfortable a passage as their Eastern counterparts, cruising to a seven-wicket triumph over promoted Kelburne at Titwood.

Dale’s former Scotland U19 off-spinner Daniel Cairns was the star of the show with 6-19 from ten overs as the Paisley team were bundled out for 78.

Ferguslie skipper Riyaad Henry stroked a superb 122 to set-up victory by 89 runs over Ayr at Cambusdoon.