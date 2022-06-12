Corstorphine masterclass takes cricket top-two place as champions Clydesdale suffer second defeat

The seamer’s 6-26 helped dismiss the visitors for 109 at Barnton before Liam Naylor’s second sparkling knock in as many games propelled Corstorphine to a nine-wicket win in 13.3 overs.

Whitefoord believes Naylor, who scored 144no against Carlton the previous week, is a star in the making, even comparing his young team-mate to big-hitting Scotland batter George Munsey.

Munsey returned to the Corstorphine ranks from international duty but was not needed to bat as Naylor dominated the innings with a 36-ball 72no including fourteen boundaries.

Whitefoord said: “Liam has been particularly brilliant – his knock at Carlton was the best I’ve seen in club cricket and the way he went about his business today was great to watch.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody hit the ball as cleanly as he does – he’s certainly giving George a run for his money on that front. I can’t wait to see how far he goes in the future.”

Of his own performance, the bowler added: “I was just glad to contribute but the whole team has been playing at such a high standard and it’s great to be a part of it.”

Heriot’s continue to lead the way after their win over Carlton at Goldenacre where skipper Lloyd Brown’s 53no guided the home team to their 157 target.

Cricket. Picture: SNS

Grange have moved into third place, Chris Greaves’ 128 powering them to 342-7 against Forfarshire who were then dismissed for 130 at Portgower Place.

Akarshan Arora claimed 6-38 in Watsonians’ 91-run victory over Arbroath at Myreside while Stewarts Melville had a 14-run D/L success against Falkland at Inverleith.

Western Premier champions Clydesdale slipped to their second defeat of the campaign as Ayr’s revival continued at Titwood.

In a match punctuated by frequent rain breaks, the home side never recovered from the loss of two early wickets and were skittled for 93, Matthew Baines claiming 3-7, before the visitors lost just one wicket in cruising to a revised target of 80.