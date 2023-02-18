New East of Scotland cricket president Kashif Hussain has come out swinging in favour of resurrecting the Scottish National League as a priority.

Kashif Hussain, who works as a representative for a Fleet Management Company, is pictured with the Masterton T:20 Trophy. Picture: Contributed

Hussain, 38, who was stepped up earlier this month when Neil Granger stood down after four years in the role, has been quick to set out his stall while insisting he will be a “playing president” with the Heriot’s club he joined last season from Edinburgh CC.

“To me it is a no-brainer that a National League needs to be revived after being allowed to lapse around 10 years ago mainly because clubs in the West no longer fancied the travelling involved” said Hussain, adding:

“To have our top players playing against each other must raise standards and I have seen signs that the West clubs might be ready to come on board with approval from Cricket Scotland.

“With the best will in the world Scottish domestic cricket is a bit stuck in the past with white clothing a bit dull.

“A National League would mean, for central clubs, trips to Aberdeen in the north and Dumfries in the south – all under three hours as we are a compact country.

“The game’s profile would benefit as a consequence and I’d welcome more coloured clothing below Premiership level, an increase in the T20 matches based on regional franchises and additional ways of identifying players perhaps with numbered jerseys.

“Scotland have been extremely successful in the T20 format twice qualifying for major ICC events but our leading players need more intensive matches at home.”

While Hussain puts an emphasis on a National League it was significant – and appropriate - that he should firstly mention the Running Out Racism campaign following allegations which have rocked the game and which were upheld by an independent review panel some of whose findings landed at the door of the East Association obliged to apologise last year, saying in a statement:

“We acknowledge there is much to be done to make cricket in Scotland and specifically cricket in the East more inclusive and remove all forms of discrimination.”

Hussain said: “I’ve been in conversation with the new Cricket Scotland CEO Gordon Arthur who has come in and grabbed the whole situation. Hopefully we will see a lot of changes for the good.

“From a personal point of view cricket needs to be welcoming to all and while I was not totally shocked I acknowledge that there have been times (on the field) I haven’t said the right things. It has to be accepted by everyone including myself and that education is key, respecting other cultures and reaching accomodations when appropriate.”

A batter who represented the East at under-15 and under-17 level, Hussain has a career best score of 209 not out against Gala for Edinburgh CC in 2015 whom he previously led to a Masterton T20 trophy final.