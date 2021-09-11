Clydesdale backed to 'find way' to win Western Premier title

Clydesdale will hope to take the title to Titwood.

The Titwood team need to win their remaining two matches to be sure of silverware and the first should come against Berrington’s former club Greenock whose relegation fate was sealed last week.

Berrington is likely to sit this one out, saving his final club appearance of the season for tomorrow’s McCulloch Cup final against Prestwick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the 34 year-old all-rounder is confident his colleagues can finish the job while he heads into a Scotland bio-secure bubble ahead of their T20 series against Zimbabwe.

Victory today would set up a probable title decider at Ferguslie next week and Berrington said: “The lads have managed to find ways to win all season.

“We’ve shown tremendous character to come through a lot of close-fought games and we can take confidence from that.”

Berrington offered a word of hope for his former club, adding: “I was hoping Greenock would stay up but I am sure they will bounce back. They are still producing good young players.”

Meanwhile in-form Ferguslie, eyeing that last-day decider, are bidding for a tenth consecutive victory when they host Langside.

However, Riyaad Henry’s men will take nothing for granted against a team who came within one wicket of upsetting Clydesdale a week ago and who have held their own during a first Premier campaign.

Dumfries continue their bid to beat the drop when they travel to Uddingston to face the outgoing champions.

The Nunholm side produced their best performance of the season last week with a thumping win over Stirling, a result that lifted them above Poloc and out of the relegation places.

However, Chris McCutcheon’s side finish their campaign with two challenging away fixtures and may need at least one more victory to secure top flight status.

The club’s situation could yet be helped by the outcome of a league investigation into the abandonment of their clash with Greenock a fortnight ago when a Greenock player received news of a positive Covid test at the halfway stage.

Dumfries are convinced they should be awarded the points from that match but for now their focus is on the on-field action.

Skipper McCutcheon declared: “Last week was a tremendous performance which gave everyone a boost – we knew it was our last home game and we were determined to finish with a win.

“Clearly people at the club are keeping a close eye on the Greenock situation as a Covid protocol was breached and we were denied the chance of victory.

“But, as players, we have to concentrate fully on the challenge on the field. We’re travelling with a strong squad and we’re looking forward to it.”

Relegation rivals Poloc visit Prestwick and hope to catch the Ayrshire side in the doldrums after their title hopes were dashed by Ferguslie a week ago.

This match features the league’s two leading wicket-takers, Poloc’s Imran Adrees leading the way with 31 while the home side’s Azeem Akbar has three fewer.

With a home game against Langside on the final day, Poloc remain hopeful of staying up.

Stirling and West of Scotland are scrapping for mid-table places when they meet at New Williamfield.

Meanwhile, Falkland and Gala face each other in the promotion play-off for the right to be in the Eastern Premiership next season.