Crail cracker gets new Scottish Women's Amateur Tour season up and running

Dornoch’s Caitlin Boa and Yvonne Davies from Strathaven record wins at Fife venue

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Royal Dornoch’s Caitlin Boa set the standard for the 2025 Golfbreaks Scottish Women’s Amateur Tour by producing a sterling effort in the season-opener at Crail.

Playing on the Craighead Links at the picturesque Fife venue, Boa carded a level-par 74 to claim the scratch spoils by three shots from Lucy Renton (The Duke’s).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a day when the conditions favoured the early starters due to the wind picking up later on in the sunshine, Boa was one-over-par with four holes to play before mixing birdies at the 15th and 18th with a dropped shot at the par-3 17th.

Royal Dornoch’s Caitlin Boa, winner of the season-opener, pictured with Scottish Women’s Amateur Tour founder Alan Tait at Crail | Contributed

Renton signed for two birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey as she claimed second spot by a shot from Dunfermline’s Megan Scott, with Leanne Wilson (Kelso) and Jocelyn Mackie (Ladybank) both finishing a further shot back.

Strathaven’s Yvonne Davies secured the handicap honours with a net 72 playing off 22, finishing two shots ahead of Kathryn Champness, a 19-handicapper from Muckhart.

“It was great to see some familiar faces and also brilliant to meet some new members for the first time,” said Alan Tait, the circuit’s founder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Huge thanks to club manager David Roy and all the team at Crail. The course was in superb condition and beautifully prepared by Bob Meikle and his guys. “The welcome from everyone in the club and the pro shop was first class and the food/service in the clubhouse was superb.”

Crail Golfing Society chair said of the club hosting the event: “We are committed to fostering the growth of the women’s game at all levels and it was an easy decision to support this latest initiative.

“We were very proud to showcase our stunning course and welcome some of the finest amateur women golfers from all over Scotland."

Scotland's best golf courses Read our guide to Scotland's best golf courses Martin Dempster has covered golf in Scotland for 30 years. Sign up to his new newsletter guide to Scotland’s best courses for top tips on how to play and how to plan the ultimate Scottish golf trip

The tour now heads to the Highlands for the next two events. A 36-holer is first up at Royal Dornoch on 13-14 April followed by an 18-hole tournament at Tain on 15 April.