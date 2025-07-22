Could Europe be heading for Bethpage with same 2023 Ryder Cup heroes?

Intriguing scenrio for Luke Donald as qualiying battle enters closing streth

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would be a first - an incredible one at that - but there is a distinct possibility that Europe will be defending the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in September with the same 12 players who won it back in Rome in 2023.

As the qualifying battle enters the closing stretch, it has become a real possibility that Luke Donald, the European captain in Italy and reappointed on the back of a 16.5-11.5 win, will be leading an identical team for the event’s 45th edition on Long Island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Donald and his players celebrate winning the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy, who will be facing the Americans for the eighth match in a row, has already secured his spot, with Bob MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka currently occupying the other automatic berths.

Even if that situation changes over the coming few weeks, they will all definitely be involved again as Donald bids to join Tony Jacklin as the only European captain to taste victory in both home and away encounters.

It also seems extremely likely now that Justin Rose (8th), Ludvig Aberg (9th) and Viktor Hovland (10th) will retain their spots after also being part of the victory at Marco Simone Golf Club on the outskirts of the Italian capital.

Which leaves Jon Rahm, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Hojgaard as the ones who would complete the full set from the last match. Having not fired on all cylinders in the majors this year, Rahm sits 21st on the points list, but it’s hard to imagine that he won’t be at Bethpage Black.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, has found his form at just the right time, finishing in the top five in the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open, and, after being frustrated by his previous Ryder Cup appearances, he finally got the chance to shine in Rome and did so alongside McIlroy on the opening afternoon.

That would leave just one spot to fill and, fascinatingly, it could come down to a straight fight between identical twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard. It was Nicolai, of course, who played in 2023, but Rasmus currently sits seventh - 18 spots above his sibling - on the points list.

Twins Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard could be battling each other for a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup | Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Having secured his spot through the Genesis Scottish Open, Nicolai finished joint-14th in The Open, with Ramus ending up just behind him at Royal Portrush.

On the back of those efforts, Nicolai sits 69th - the top 70 get into the FedEx St Jude Championship - on the FedEx Cup points list, with 80th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donald and his vice-captains will be closely watching how the pair perform over the next few weeks, with the qualifying battle ending after the DP World Tour’s Betfred British Masters at The Belfry hosted by Sir Nick Faldo and the Tour Championship on the PGA Tour on 24 August.

If Rasmus makes it, he’ll be a rookie, with the likes of Thomas Detry, Matt Wallace and Harry Hall, Aaron Rai, Jordan Smith and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen the others still in with an outside chance if they can make a strong final push.