Connor Graham's conqueror wins 130th Amateur Championship in Kent
Ethan Fang became the first American since 2007 to win The R&A Amateur Championship after beating Irishman Gavin Tiernan in the final of the 130th edition at Royal St George’s.
Fang, the world No 7 and conqueror of leading qualifier Connor Graham in the last 32, triumphed by one hole in a closely-contested title decider at the Kent venue.
“It feels great,” said Fang, who is the 23rd winner from the US. “Still doesn't feel real yet. But I'm sure it'll kick in and I’ll celebrate with my team.”
The 19-year-old, who is at Oklahoma State University, birdied the last two holes to stay alive in his contest with Graham before beating the Blairgowrie player with a birdie at the 20th.
“It's probably the most consistent golf I've played in my life,” he added. “It's a super-long championship and just feels really good to finally get it done.”
The win secured spots for Fang in next month’s 153rd Open at Royal Portrush and also next year’s US Open and The Masters. He is also exempt into the Betfred British Masters hosted by Nick Faldo on the DP World Tour.
“I'm just glad it's all done now and I can just take a second to think about everything I did this week and just kind of enjoy it,” he said, smiling.
Meanwhile, Lothians player Craig Davidson carded a brace of three-under-par 69s at Gailes Links in Ayrshire to share lead with Englishman Will Coxon at the halfway stage in Glasgow Golf Club’s Tennant Cup.
