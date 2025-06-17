Connor Graham tops Amateur Championship qualifying for second year in a row

Only two Scots progress to match-play phase at Royal St George’s

Blairgowrie’s Connor Graham topped the stroke-play qualifying for the second year in a row in The R&A’s Amateur Championship after showing his class with an eye-catching effort at Royal St George’s.

The 18-year-old shot a six-under-par 64 at The Open venue in Kent to add to an opening three-under-par 69 at Royal Cinque Ports in Monday’s opening round.

The splendid effort over 36 holes earned him a one-shot victory over Italian Matteo Cristoni (67-67) in the battle for 64 spots in the match-play phase.

Blairgowrie’s Connor Graham in action during the stroke-play qualifying for The R&A Amateur Championship | The R&A

“It's nice to be back in the UK playing some links golf and I’m happy to come up with two good rounds the last two days,” said Graham, who is playing in his first event since returning home at the end of his freshman year at Texas Tech. “I just need to kind of reset and then prepare for tomorrow's game as best I can.”

Out in two under after picking up birdies at the fifth and seventh, the 2022 R&A Junior Open champion then added gains at the 12th, 13th, 14th and 16th on the inward journey.

The world No 47, who looks a stick on for Dean Robertson’s Great Britain & Ireland side for the Walker Cup at Cypress Point in September, is now hoping to progress further in the event than 12 months ago, when he bowed out in the round of 32 at Ballyliffin.

“I played the European Amateur Team Championship a few years ago now, so I knew the course fairly well before coming here,” he added. “I've been playing links golf a while now, so I definitely know how to play it and I’m kind of used to it, which will be a big advantage.

“I’ll just try to keep on doing what I'm doing, just try and keep on hitting good shots and play as much good golf as I can.”

Disappointingly, the only other player flying the Saltire in the knock-out phase will be California-based Niall Shiels Donegan, who made it through on two under after scores of 69-71.

Other notable qualifiers included world No 5 Tommy Morrison, last year’s runner-up Dominic Clemons and Kris Kim, winner of The R&A Boys’ Amateur Championship in 2023.

However, recent St Andrews Links Trophy winner Cameron Adam came up short, as did Luke Poulter, son of Ryder Cup star Ian.