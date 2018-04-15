Commonwealth Games: Scotland’s Callum Hawkins in distressing marathon collapse

SCOTLAND’S Callum Hawkins collapsed on the verge of gold in the men’s marathon in horribly distressing scenes on the last day of action at the Commonwealth Games.

The 25-year-old from Paisely was 41 seconds ahead with a mile-and-a-half to go in the blazing 27C heat in the Gold Coast before he suddenly appeared delirious and began weaving around the road.

He stumbled to the ground before trying bravely to continue before finally collapsing on a bridge at the 40km mark and BBC commentators Steve Cram and Paula Radcliffe were sickened by the lack of medical response. There was an agonising spell of minutes where the Scot was writhing by the side of the road with onlookers seemingly oblivious to the athlete’s plight. At one point a female spectator, astonishingly, took a picture of the clearly struggling Hawkins with her mobile phone.

Athletics legend and now respected commentator Cram said: “He’s hit his head on the barrier. I’m sorry if you’re watching this at home, it’s really distressing. He’s going to hurt himself and there’s nobody anywhere near.

“We should have some more medical attention. This is a guy in real distress and someone needs to recognise it for his health at this point.

“Where on earth is the help? You cannot just wait at the finish line. They’ve got radios.

Callum Hawkins is comforted as he receives medical attention following his collapse in the men's marathon PICTURE: Getty Images

“And finally somebody arrives. I think it’s disgraceful.”

It was more than 10 minutes before an actual ambulance arrived at the scene to help the stricken athlete, with Scotland middle distance star Lynsey Sharp seen in attendance to check on the health of her team-mate.

The BBC commentators reported that Hawkins appeared to be conscious and conversing as he was taken into the ambulance.

A Team Scotland statement read: “Callum has been taken to hospital for medical review following his collapse in the marathon as is standard procedure.

Callum Hawkins finally receives some medical attention after an agonising delay. PICTURE: Getty Images

“He is being supported by Team Scotland medical staff and there are no major concerns at this stage.”

There were reports that the clearly delirious Hawkins refused medical assistance initially for fear of being disqualified, but the incident and woefully delayed response has put intense focus on the Games organisers.

Gold Coast organising committee chief executive Mark Peters, asked about the delay, said: “We need to check the facts out. You can’t have medical people on every kilometre of the road.

“They are professionally positioned as they are for our Gold Coast marathon when we have 30,000 people running. Obviously the health of the athlete is absolute prime.

“Sometimes medical people arrive and athletes have to make a decision whether they want to go on or not and I understand that was part of the discussion.

“There is no reason there would be deliberate delays and our thoughts are with the athlete. Unfortunately athletes do run themselves to exhaustion and there is rarely a marathon where someone isn’t collapsing.”

British Athletics tweeted: “Callum Hawkins is conscious following his fall and has been taken away in an ambulance. We all wish Callum a speedy recovery.”

Australia’s Mike Shelley passed to take the gold, with Scotland’s Robbie Simpson coming through for bronze behind Uganda’s Munyo Solomon Mutai in silver.

Earlier, Scotland’s Sammi Kinghorn finished a fine fourth in the women’s T54 marathon. The 22-year-old double world champion wheelchair racer from the Borders is a sprint specialist, with 100m and 200m her favoured distances. With only the 1,500m and marathon on offer for the Commonwealth Games the Scot gamely took on the longer distances.

She was part of the chasing medal group for much of the race but was detatched and edged off the podium as Australia’s Madison de Rozario took gold. England’s Jade Jones took bronze.

Helalia Johannes of Namibian won the women’s marathon.