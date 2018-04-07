Commonwealth Games: Scotland’s basketballers make it two from two

Have your say

SCOTLAND’S basketball team are on course to top their pool after they defeated Cameroon 63-52 to follow up on their historic win over England on Thursday.

Gareth Murray was the star man for the Scots with a personal haul of ten points, with Kieron Achara and Ali Fraser each contributing ten apiece.

Vikki Glover of Scotland, right, lands a blow in her win over Valerian Spicer of Dominica. PICTURE: AP

Scotland now face bottom side India, who were thrashed 100-54 by England, in their final pool match.

There was also good news for Scotland’s netball team as they bounced back from a heavy defeat by England in their opener to beat Wales 51-47 in a feisty encounter which turned with a fine second-half surge from the Scots.

Goal attack Lynsey Gallagher had a 93 per cent scoring accuracy with 13 out of 14 attempts, with teenage goal scorer Beth Goodwin adding the other 38.

Elsewhere, Scotland’s Frank Baines was fourth and Hamish Carter sixth in the men’s gymnastics all-around final, which was won by England’s Nile Wilson.

There was badminton disappointment as Scotland lost their mixed team event quarter-final 3-0 to Malaysia.

Mixed results in the beach volleyball as the men’s pair of Robin Miedzybrodzki and Seain Cook beat Sierra Leone 2-1, but the Scottish women Lynn Beattie and Mel Coutts lost 2-0 to Cyprus.

At the boxing, both Scottish fighters on day three scored last-16 victories as Vikki Glover won her women’s 57kg bout with Valerian Spicer of Dominica and Stephen Newns saw off Curlun Richardson of Anguilla.

Scotland’s men’s hockey team lost 1-0 to Canada.

In lawn bowls, the men’s pair of Paul Foster and Alex Marshall face Malta for a place in the final tomorrow after beating Malaysia 16-11 in the quarter-finals.

Scotland’s men’s triples team of Ronald Duncan, Derek Oliver and Darren Burnett won their quarter-final with Wales 15-13 and now face Norfolk Island in the last four.

In squash, Scotland’s Alan Clyne lost his men’s singles quarter-final 3-2 to Joel Makin of Wales.