Commonwealth Games: Duncan Scott wins stunning 100m freestyle gold

SCOTLAND’S Duncan Scott won Scotland’s first gold medal in the pool of the 2018 Commonwealth Games with a simply sensational victory in the men’s 100m freestyle.

Up against a truly world-class field, the 20-year-old from Alloa, who already had three bronze medals from this meet, produced his trademark strong finish to get the touch ahead of Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia and South African superstar Chad le Clos, who took joint silver,

In the blue riband event of the swimming programme, Scott was viewed as a genuine medal chance but chased down the big boys and scored a stunning win in 48.02 seconds.

The gold added to the bronzes Scott had already won in the 200m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle relay and 200m butterfly.