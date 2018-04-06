Commonwealth Games: Archibald siblings Katie and John go for gold

Scottish siblings Katie and John Archibald each set new Commonwealth Games records in qualifying for the track cycling individual pursuit events, but John’s record did not even survive an afternoon of blistering times in Brisbane.

The Milngavie pair are now guaranteed to become the first brother and sister to win medals at the same Commonwealth Games.

Katie Archibald, an Olympic team pursuit champion, began as favourite in the women’s event and showed why in qualifying with a time of three minutes 24.119 seconds over the 3,000m distance.

It was the third time in the session that the Games record had fallen as the Anna Meares Velodrome track continued to ride very quickly indeed, with Australian pair Annette Edmondson and Rebecca Wiasak both faster than the time of 3:29.038 set by England’s Joanna Rowsell Shand in Glasgow four years ago.

Katie Archibald will face off against Wiasak for gold at 10.38am this morning.

John Archibald had watched Australian Sam Welsford and New Zealand’s Dylan Kennett break Jack Bobridge’s eight-year-old record of 4:14.845 in qualifying for the men’s event before going even faster himself over the 4,000m distance.

The 26-year-old set a time of 4:13.068 but only finished second fastest overall, with England’s Charlie Tanfield breaking the record once more with a time of 4:11.455 in the final heat, setting up a race against Archibald for gold.