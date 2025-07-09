'Come a long, long way' - Rory McIlroy opens up on Northern Ireland staging The Open again

Holywood man pleased his home country is being ‘shown in the best light possible’

Rory McIlroy has spoken about how Northern Ireland has “come a long, long way” as his country prepares to host The Open for a second time in just six years.

Though McIlroy didn’t really witness the ‘Troubles’ himself, his mum and dad both grew up at a time when tensions were high close to the family home in Holywood, near Belfast.

It was a sign of progress when The Open returned to Royal Portrush for the first time in 68 years in 2019 and, on the back of it being a resounding success, the County Antrim venue is staging the Claret Jug event again next week.

Rory McIlroy talks to the media during a press conference prior to the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club | Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Speaking ahead of his appearance in this week’s Genesis Scottish Open in East Lothian, McIlroy said: “Yeah, I lived a little bit of it. But I think my generation, honestly, couldn't care less about what had happened in the past. Everyone's just looking forward.

“My mum and dad both grew up in the 60s and the 70s and Northern Ireland was a very different place. I feel very fortunate that I'm of the generation that I am that I didn't have to deal with any of that or very little of it.

“Yeah, it's come a long, long way, and I think people really appreciate when a huge sporting event that the world's eyes are on that week, everyone there really appreciates that and excited to show the country in the best light possible.”

The 36-year-old also touched upon how the situation in Northern Ireland is no longer volatile when he reflected on a spell that saw not just himself but Padraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell and Darren Clarke also win majors.

‘Testament to people of Northern Ireland’

“I also think it's a great representation of how far Northern Ireland has come in the last 30 or 40 years because in the 70s and the 80s and the 90s, no one would have dreamt of hosting an Open Championship in Northern Ireland in those times,” he said. “So I think it's a testament to the people of Northern Ireland for how far we as a country have come, as well.”

McIlroy is making his first appearance on this side of the Atlantic since becoming just the sixth player to complete a career grand slam by winning The Masters in April.

He wasn’t a fan of The Renaissance Club when the Dirleton course staged the Scottish Open for the first time in 2019 but, helped by the fact he was the winner in 2023, it has grown on him.

“I think there's a lot that sets this tournament apart,” said the world No 2, speaking before it was announced that Genesis, the premium luxury Korean car brand had extended its title sponsorship through 2030.

“I think a few of the changes that were made to the golf course over the years, I think the majority of the field like the golf course a little better than, say, back in 2019, for example. I know that Pádraig Harrington has made a few little tweaks here and there.

Rory McIlroy signs autographs for fans at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian | Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“Then the fact that it's become a co-sanctioned event, I think that's a big, especially for some of the top guys in America, to come over, knowing that they are playing an event in Europe but they are getting FedEx Cup points, it's sort of crunch time in that race, as well, so that's a big part of it.

“Having a great sponsor like Genesis that has put a lot of money behind this event, and both tours in general, with the Genesis Invitational over in California. Personally for me, they are a supporter of TGL in America, as well. They have put a lot of the money behind golf. So I think having a really good, stable sponsor like that helps tremendously, as well.

“And you see the social posts of the American guys going out and playing North Berwick at nine o'clock at night and all that, I think that has a certain appeal to some guys.